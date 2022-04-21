 Thursday, April 21, 2022 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Lakesite Names Kirsten Ert To City Manager Position

Thursday, April 21, 2022
Kirsten Ert
Kirsten Ert

After a nationwide search, the Lakesite Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to name Kirsten Ert as the new city manager for Lakesite. Ms. Ert will replace Dr. David Edwards who will retire in June after serving in the position for 30 years.  

 

Ms. Ert is a native of Germany and moved to the United States in 2014.  She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and worked at the Hawaii Legislature as a senate research coordinator.  After moving to Chattanooga, she earned her Master’s degree in Public Administration with a concentration in local government management.  During that time, Ms.

Ert worked at Chattanooga State Community College in the Center for Academic Research and Excellence.  

 

Prior to her position as Lakesite City Manager, Ms. Ert held the position of Senior Community Planner for the City of Collegedale.  During her tenure, she served as the city liaison for all planning and community development projects and programs.  She set up a city-wide strategic planning process, served as the community survey administrator and improved how the city uses social media to engage with residents.

 

Ms. Ert serves on the Board of the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council and is a member of TCMA (Tennessee City Managers Association), ICMA (International City Managers Association), and the Association for Strategic Planning.  She was selected for the ICMA Emerging Leaders Development Program which recognizes promising leaders in local government and helps them build skills in the management profession.


“Lakesite has been extremely fortunate that for the last 30 years we’ve had an excellent city manager running our city like Dr. David Edwards,” said David Howell, mayor of Lakesite.  “He has fundamentally changed Lakesite for the good and his impact will be felt forever. I personally have been very blessed to work alongside him for the last 14 years and it’s with a heavy but appreciative heart that I wish him an amazing retirement and I will forever call him a friend. With that said, the business of Lakesite must go on and we are super excited that after a long nationwide search we were able to find such an excellent candidate in Kirsten Ert to begin a new era in Lakesite and take our community to the next level. She is extremely qualified and Lakesite is very blessed to have been able to hire such an outstanding city manager and I can’t wait to see what our future holds.”


April 21, 2022

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle ... (click for more)

Doug Fisher of the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga presented a donation in support of the Greg Beck campaign. A Beck team spokesman said, "We thank the Association for their ... (click for more)

More than a year after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took over a privately-run detention center, violent attacks within the facility are continuing unabated, lawsuits filed this week allege. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man's Car Stolen When He Leaves Key In Ignition And Goes Inside To Change Clothes; Woman Finds Her House Egged After Incident With Neighbor

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle when he went inside. Police entered it in NCIC as stolen. * * * A man on E. 23rd Street told police he believed a black male, who he identified, had hacked his phone. When asked ... (click for more)

Homebuilders Support Greg Beck For County Commission District 5

Doug Fisher of the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga presented a donation in support of the Greg Beck campaign. A Beck team spokesman said, "We thank the Association for their support and we will work hard to justify their confidence in our campaign." (click for more)

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weston Wamp Meets ‘Professor Preston’

For over an hour Weston Wamp shared lunch and excitement with a 79-year-old man on Wednesday. They spoke of saving a generation of young people that will replace modern-day desperation with hope. The difference is Frank Preston has already proven it will work while Weston, so eager to become Hamilton County’s next mayor, wants to return to the template of proven success. “Mister ... (click for more)

Sports

"Fight For The Badge" - CFC Dropped 6-0 By Atlanta United

In the top left corner of Kennesaw’s stadium, it sounded and looked like a Chattanooga FC home game. A whole block of the crowd was decked out in solid blue and filled the air with familiar (for Chattanoogans, at least) chants and cheers. One may have been forgiven for believing the match against Atlanta United was taking place in Finley Stadium if they had listened on the ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Loses 7-3 At 18th Ranked Auburn

The Chattanooga Mocs' softball team's three-run seventh inning wasn't enough to come back from the 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers' 7-0 lead on Wednesday evening in Auburn, Ala. The Tigers ended the threat in the seventh to secure the 7-3 win. Chattanooga dropped to 21-20 overall, while Auburn improved to 34-9. The Mocs return to Southern Conference action this weekend as the ... (click for more)


