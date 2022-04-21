Chattanooga's Extensive Camera System Nets Another Murder Arrest

The city's extensive network of police cameras and those at homes and businesses has led to still another homicide arrest in the April 7 murder of Martin Jackson in Brainerd.

Police used several cameras to make an arrest of Terrance Danell Smith, 34, of 2511 Wilder St.

Police responded to 701 N. Germantown Road. While headed to that address, police found the victim in a Mercury cab at 600 Tunnel Blvd. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from a single gunshot to the chest.

It was learned that Smith was in an altercation with someone inside the residence, and the victim had stepped in between them to try to break it up. Instead, he was shot by Smith, who pulled out a black, semi-automatic pistol.

A single 9mm shell casing was found inside apartment 405.

Witnesses said Smith fled in a red Chrysler 300.

Police found video from the residence showing a red Chrysler 300 arriving and a black male get out. He was wearing a white tank top, jean-style pants and white shoes.

Gunfire can be heard, then video shows the same man re-enter the Chrysler.

The vehicle was later located at 2501 Glass St. Surveillance video from that location showed Smith dropping off the car there. He was wearing the same clothing as the man who arrived in the Chrysler on N. Germantown, then sped off after the shot was fired.

Two spent 9mm shell casings were found in the vehicle.

