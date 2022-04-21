 Thursday, April 21, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga's Extensive Camera System Nets Another Murder Arrest

Thursday, April 21, 2022

The city's extensive network of police cameras and those at homes and businesses has led to still another homicide arrest in the April 7 murder of Martin Jackson in Brainerd.

Police used several cameras to make an arrest of Terrance Danell Smith, 34, of 2511 Wilder St.

Police responded to 701 N. Germantown Road. While headed to that address, police found the victim in a Mercury cab at 600 Tunnel Blvd. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from a single gunshot to the chest.

It was learned that Smith was in an altercation with someone inside the residence, and the victim had stepped in between them to try to break it up. Instead, he was shot by Smith, who pulled out a black, semi-automatic pistol.

A single 9mm shell casing was found inside apartment 405.

Witnesses said Smith fled in a red Chrysler 300.

Police found video from the residence showing a red Chrysler 300 arriving and a black male get out. He was wearing a white tank top, jean-style pants and white shoes.

Gunfire can be heard, then video shows the same man re-enter the Chrysler.

The vehicle was later located at 2501 Glass St. Surveillance video from that location showed Smith dropping off the car there. He was wearing the same clothing as the man who arrived in the Chrysler on N. Germantown, then sped off after the shot was fired.

Two spent 9mm shell casings were found in the vehicle.

Breaking News

CARTA Announces New Trip-Planning Custom Software And Encourages People To Continue Wearing Masks

CARTA announced earlier this week that the mask requirement on their buses is discontinued; after a court ruling. However, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano ttold the CARTA board on Thursday that she strongly encourages people to continue to wear masks. CARTA also announced the start of a new software program. Lisa Suttles, the director of ADA & Mobility Management, ... (click for more)

Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat. The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest. The post will be on ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Political Campaign Hate Mail

As a life-long Chattanooga resident, and apparently naïve optimist who hopes for clean and courteous local political campaigns, I — and my mailbox— both feel extreme disappointment when we receive poster-board-sized hate mail constituting mercenary hit jobs on sincere candidates for political office. I am early voting today, and I will cast my vote according to my conscience, ... (click for more)

Sports

"Fight For The Badge" - CFC Dropped 6-0 By Atlanta United

In the top left corner of Kennesaw’s stadium, it sounded and looked like a Chattanooga FC home game. A whole block of the crowd was decked out in solid blue and filled the air with familiar (for Chattanoogans, at least) chants and cheers. One may have been forgiven for believing the match against Atlanta United was taking place in Finley Stadium if they had listened on the ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Loses 7-3 At 18th Ranked Auburn

The Chattanooga Mocs' softball team's three-run seventh inning wasn't enough to come back from the 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers' 7-0 lead on Wednesday evening in Auburn, Ala. The Tigers ended the threat in the seventh to secure the 7-3 win. Chattanooga dropped to 21-20 overall, while Auburn improved to 34-9. The Mocs return to Southern Conference action this weekend as the ... (click for more)


