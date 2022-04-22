Work To Require A Temporary Closure Of The Amnicola Highway Bridge Over Highway 153

Beginning Friday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the Amnicola Highway bridge over Highway 153 to all traffic for contract crews to perform a concrete bridge deck pour.

Crews will reopen the bridge to traffic on Saturday, in the afternoon when this work is completed. Motorists traveling north on Highway 153 intending to exit on Amnicola Highway towards Chattanooga State Community College and downtown Chattanooga are encouraged to specially note this closure.

Detour:

Head north on Highway 153

Take the exit onto Lake Resort Drive toward Access Road

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Lake Resort Drive

At the second roundabout, take the third exit onto North Access Road

Continue on North Access Road for 1.4 miles

Take a slight right turn onto SR-319 South (Amnicola Highway)

Keep right onto Amnicola Highway South toward downtown Chattanooga

Right turns exiting Highway 153 will be allowed through this closure, therefore Kings Road and the Chickamauga Marina will not be affected.

Signage will be posted directing motorists around the closure. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place soon.