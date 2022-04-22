 Friday, April 22, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Work To Require A Temporary Closure Of The Amnicola Highway Bridge Over Highway 153

Friday, April 22, 2022

Beginning Friday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the Amnicola Highway bridge over Highway 153 to all traffic for contract crews to perform a concrete bridge deck pour.

Crews will reopen the bridge to traffic on Saturday, in the afternoon when this work is completed. Motorists traveling north on Highway 153 intending to exit on Amnicola Highway towards Chattanooga State Community College and downtown Chattanooga are encouraged to specially note this closure.

Detour:

Head north on Highway 153

Take the exit onto Lake Resort Drive toward Access Road

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Lake Resort Drive

At the second roundabout, take the third exit onto North Access Road

Continue on North Access Road for 1.4 miles

Take a slight right turn onto SR-319 South (Amnicola Highway)

Keep right onto Amnicola Highway South toward downtown Chattanooga

Right turns exiting Highway 153 will be allowed through this closure, therefore Kings Road and the Chickamauga Marina will not be affected.

Signage will be posted directing motorists around the closure.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place soon.



Police Blotter: Man Impatient To Wait In Line For Gas Drives Through Grass Divider, Spattering Vehicles With Mud; Man Tells His Wife His Girlfriend Busted Back Windshield Of Wife's Car

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Volunteers Keep Increasing


A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing ... (click for more)

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed ... (click for more)

At the request of the property owner, Soddy Daisy commissioners on Thursday night rezoned property at 12220 Dayton Pike. Several years ago, the developer received Rural Residential and Apartment-Townhouse ... (click for more)



A woman called police from Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. She said a man in a Ford F2S was upset about the traffic in the gas lines and decided to drive through a grass road divider. While doing this, he slung a significant amount of mud onto her vehicle, as well as the vehicle of two other witnesses. This man's vehicle also caused a significant amount of damage to Sam's Club's grass. ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Are You Ready For Some Funding?

The fix was in. Outsiders might have thought a $500 million state bond issue to help the Titans build a domed stadium was doomed after the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed the governor’s plan from its budget, then the full Senate passed a $52.8 billion budget package early Thursday without this carrot. The state House budget contained the bonding mechanism, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pol Group Ruins Wamp

A dear friend called on Thursday with a perplexing question: “I read you nearly every day and I am really confused. Who do you want as the next Mayor of Hamilton County. It seems like you are for all three Republican candidates and I want to know who you believe will serve us best? Tell me.” I was able to laugh and return, “You have four children. You love each and every one. But ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Miscues Lead To 4-3 Loss At Mississippi

The Chattanooga Lookouts’ hurlers had a combined three-hit performance wasted by shoddy fielding in their 4-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves. However, it would be misleading to say Lookouts pitchers were completely faultless. Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and top prospect Michael Harris II on back to back at-bats. Then Francisco Urbaez mishandled a sacrifice bunt, which ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women Advance To SoCon Tennis Semifinals

The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team rode momentum after a thrilling doubles point to cruise past fifth-seeded Wofford 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Champions Club in Chattanooga in the 2022 Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal round. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-15 this season and advances to tomorrow's semifinal round to face top-seeded ... (click for more)


