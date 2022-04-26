 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


12,466 Have Voted Thus Far In Hamilton County With 3 Days Of Early Voting Remaining

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

With just three days of early voting remaining, 12,466 votes have been cast in Hamilton County.

That includes 1,442 who voted absentee by mail and 11,024 who went to early voting sites.

Officials said 10,222 voted in the Republican Party primary and 2,239 in the Democratic Party primary. Five voted general.

The most activity has been at the election office off Amnicola Highway, where 2,973 voted early.

Other totals:

Collegedale - 2,599

Hixson - 2,289

Brainerd - 1,530

Soddy Daisy - 940

Snow Hill - 693 

 


April 26, 2022

Signal Mountain Finally Agrees On Town Manager, But Contract Still Being Worked Out

April 26, 2022

Brown Selected As Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Greater Chattanooga Leader

April 26, 2022

10 Chattanoogans Charged By Federal Authorities With Dealing In Fentanyl, Meth


The town of Signal Mountain has been without a permanent town manager since the beginning of the year after the retirement of Boyd Veal. There have been two searches for a replacement, the first ... (click for more)

Michael Brown, whose background includes operations, financial stewardship and strategic development, has been selected as the new president & CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater ... (click for more)

A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has returned a four-count indictment against 10 individuals who are charged in dealing in meth and Fentanyl. They are Marquis Rollins, also known as “Quez” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Signal Mountain Finally Agrees On Town Manager, But Contract Still Being Worked Out

The town of Signal Mountain has been without a permanent town manager since the beginning of the year after the retirement of Boyd Veal. There have been two searches for a replacement, the first ending without finding a suitable candidate. Since January, the position has been filled with two interim city managers. At a special called meeting, Josh Ray was selected for the job on ... (click for more)

Brown Selected As Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Greater Chattanooga Leader

Michael Brown, whose background includes operations, financial stewardship and strategic development, has been selected as the new president & CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. After more than 32 years as president & CEO of RMHC of Greater Chattanooga, Jane Kaylor will retire. Mr. Brown’s appointment is effective June 1. Following a national ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Vote

Early Voting ends on Thursday, April 28. The Brainerd Rec Center, Collegedale City Hall, Hixson Community Center, Hwy. 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center and Soddy-Daisy Community Center are open from 10-6, Tuesday-Thursday. The Election Commission hours are 8-7, Tuesday-Thursday. The Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. Please vote. Rhonda Thurman (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Dumitru Has Enjoyed The Run

After 1 ½ years of campaigning and putting out over 300 road signs, Mike Dumitru is more aware than most the Republican primary election is one week away. Mike is facing a worthy opponent – Jim Exum – in a race to be the new Circuit Court Judge (Division II) and already he is calling campaigning in Hamilton County “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. “If I wake ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors