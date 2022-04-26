12,466 Have Voted Thus Far In Hamilton County With 3 Days Of Early Voting Remaining

With just three days of early voting remaining, 12,466 votes have been cast in Hamilton County.

That includes 1,442 who voted absentee by mail and 11,024 who went to early voting sites.

Officials said 10,222 voted in the Republican Party primary and 2,239 in the Democratic Party primary. Five voted general.

The most activity has been at the election office off Amnicola Highway, where 2,973 voted early.

Other totals:

Collegedale - 2,599

Hixson - 2,289

Brainerd - 1,530

Soddy Daisy - 940

Snow Hill - 693