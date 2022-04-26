Woman In County Jail On Murder Charge Says She Has Been Able To Freely Get Marijuana, Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl There

A pre-sentence report for a woman who was found guilty of first-degree murder says she has been able to use multiple drugs while being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

The report for Iesha Ariona Jones says, "She has been able to use illicit drugs of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl while she has been incarcerated in the Hamilton County Jail."

She said she had been awake for as long as two weeks at a time while high on the jail drugs.

A recent affidavit of an alleged jail rape in the women's unit at Silverdale said inmates often do not sleep for days.

Ms.

Jones was found guilty in the Sept. 3, 2018 homicide of 52-year-old Norman Sullivan.

She received an automatic life sentence, which means she must serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Ms. Jones was also found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and especially aggravated robbery.

She was found guilty of reckless endangerment in connection with the victim’s brother, Wayne Sullivan, who said she pointed a pistol at him and fired, but the gun jammed.