Smedley Is Top Fundraiser In Pre-Primary Reporting Period For County Mayor

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley brought in the most funds in the pre-primary reporting period for county mayor.

 

Ms Smedley listed $49,235 on the report covering April 1-24.

 

Her campaign said she "almost outraised her primary opponents combined in the race for county mayor."

 

Ms.

Smedley said, “We’ve got big momentum going into the final stretch because of my proven conservative record of halting forced annexation, stopping a huge tax increase, and giving parents a voice in our schools.


"My last name may not open any doors, but I’m ready for the job, with a long-term financial plan to prepare Hamilton County for responsible growth. By forecasting future capital needs, we can fund ongoing maintenance with cash and minimize new debt, which will save taxpayers millions.”

 

Matt Hullander took in $28,990 in the recent period, while Weston Wamp had $22,430.

 

 Democratic candidate Matt Adams said he received $4,955 in the latest reporting period.


Dr. Joel Barnes Named New Principal Of Blythe-Bower Elementary School In Cleveland

Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

Michael E. Moore Sought In Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder


Cleveland City Schools announced that Dr. Joel Barnes will be returning to Blythe-Bower Elementary School as principal beginning Aug. 1. Dr. Barnes will replace Mrs. Prisavia Croft after she ... (click for more)

An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not ... (click for more)

Michael E. Moore is being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland. On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after ... (click for more)



City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DA Neal Pinkston Offers Experience

What’s this? Shootings are rampant in America’s biggest cities but according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston, citing Chattanooga Police Department facts, they are down 60 percent for the first four months of this year versus the same time last year. “That’s because a lot of people are working really hard to keep Hamilton County safe.” It is also because Pinkston has the best ... (click for more)

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Set To Play In OVC Championships

Chattanooga’s beach volleyball team concluded the regular season with a 16-12 overall record and went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a three seed in this week’s OVC Championship. The Mocs will face No. 2 Austin Peay in the first round on Thursday, August 28 at 2:30 p.m. The Govs earned the No. 2 seed after a 6-2 mark in league action. At the top pair, Baylee ... (click for more)


