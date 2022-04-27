Smedley Is Top Fundraiser In Pre-Primary Reporting Period For County Mayor

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley brought in the most funds in the pre-primary reporting period for county mayor.

Ms Smedley listed $49,235 on the report covering April 1-24.

Her campaign said she "almost outraised her primary opponents combined in the race for county mayor."

Ms. Smedley said, “We’ve got big momentum going into the final stretch because of my proven conservative record of halting forced annexation, stopping a huge tax increase, and giving parents a voice in our schools.





"My last name may not open any doors, but I’m ready for the job, with a long-term financial plan to prepare Hamilton County for responsible growth. By forecasting future capital needs, we can fund ongoing maintenance with cash and minimize new debt, which will save taxpayers millions.”

Matt Hullander took in $28,990 in the recent period, while Weston Wamp had $22,430.

Democratic candidate Matt Adams said he received $4,955 in the latest reporting period.