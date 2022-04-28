Police Blotter: Panhandler Told Twice To Move Along; Kids Lose Their Balls In Neighbor's Yard And She Won't Return Them

While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer returned the same woman was still panhandling. The officer again told her it was dangerous to be standing on the edge of the off ramp and could cause a crash or result in her being struck by a motor vehicle. The woman said she was just trying to get some gas money and agreed to leave the area.

* * *

A man on High Street said sometime overnight someone broke into his 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and stole his property. He said his car was not damaged and believes the unknown picked the door lock to gain entry. He said the items taken include an iPhone, HP Laptop, $150 Jordans, Guess Bubble, Nike trainers, T-shirts, gym shorts and Beats headphones.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police several homeless people have been living in the residence next to the church/school where she works. Police checked the abandoned house and did not find anyone inside.

* * *



Officers responded to a disorder at the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road. They spoke with a man who had been harassing customers on store property. The store manager said the store would like to have the man lawfully trespassed from the property. Police explained to the man that he is trespassed from the property and he left without incident.

* * *

A woman at CVS at 6802 Lee Hwy. told police someone went into her unlocked vehicle and stole

several of her items. She parked it in the CVS parking lot and went inside for a few minutes. When she returned to her car she found it had been ransacked.

* * *

A man told police someone used his PNC Bank VISA credit card information to charge $205.19 at the Residence Inn at 2340 Center St. He believes a hotel employee where he had stayed in South Carolina may have copied his card information and used it in Chattanooga. His card information was also used at Moxy Marriott Inn at 1220 King St. for $198.46. He called the hotel and the desk clerk gave him two names associated with the transaction. The clerk seemed to realize she should not have given him that much information. He has canceled the credit card and PNC will be refunding the money back to his account, thus making the bank the victim.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway told police a motel refused to give her back her $100 deposit. The employee had records showing the woman checked out past her check out time and according to policy if that happens, deposit refunds are not refundable. The woman left without incident.

* * *

An officer saw Walmart loss prevention employees detain two people at 501 Signal Mountain Road. The officer assisted the Walmart employees in their investigation of a possible shoplifting. The two people were identified and were verified with no warrants. The employees verified that the items the man and woman had concealed were of very little value and informed police they did not want to prosecute and didn't need a report. After verifying that the two had no warrants, they were released.



* * *

Officers responded to an alarm call at 5864 Highway 153. Upon checking the doors to the building, police found an open door on the back side of suite 112. Two officers entered the building, cleared it and found no sign of forced entry. Nothing appeared to be disturbed and there was no evidence that anyone had been in there after the business was closed. An officer secured the unlocked door.



* * *

A woman on Davidson Road told police someone has been dumping trash on their property. She opened one of the bags and said it had paperwork from Raven Crest Drive. Officers will attempt to speak with the people at that address at a later date.

* * *

A woman called police and said while she was waiting to be seated at Chuy's, 2271 Gunbarrel

Road, she laid her keys and wallet down and forgot to pick them up when she was seated at a table. While she was still at Chuy's she was notified that her Chase credit card had been used. She went back to where she left her property and found that her keys were still there and her wallet was not. Her credit card was used at two different Walmarts and Zaxbys and the charges totaled approximately $350.

* * *

A woman on Aubrey Avenue told police she was being harassed by her neighbor. Her neighbor has contacted her landlord saying her kids have scratched up her fence. The woman also said her kids have lost their balls in the neighbor's yard and the neighbor won't return them. She wanted a report for future reference if the neighbor continued her behavior.