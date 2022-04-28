April 28, 2022
While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will reinvent the State of the City ceremony on May 5, transforming the annual tradition from a one-way monologue into a community conversation about the future of ... (click for more)
While exiting I-24 an officer observed a panhandler on the off ramp to North Terrace and South Moore Road. The officer told the woman to exit the area for reasons of public safety. When the officer returned the same woman was still panhandling. The officer again told her it was dangerous to be standing on the edge of the off ramp and could cause a crash or result in her being struck ... (click for more)
The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all.
This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)
Bolstered by a surge in late donations, Sabrena Smedley is elated going into next Tuesday’s Republican primary in her quest to become the first female Mayor of Hamilton County. “The late contribution cycle has been thrilling because it feels like we are finally getting our word out – that I am serious in my efforts to make Hamilton County even better.”
Her latest press release ... (click for more)
Chuckie Robinson is listed as a catcher on Chattanooga’s roster, but he should be labelled as a “turret” instead. Because from his post behind the batter, Robinson was forever-ready to leap up and spray bullets to all corners of the infield diamond. A few Tennessee Smokies dared to run on him in the Lookouts’ 6-2 Wednesday win, but they were fools for doing so.
“With Chuckie, ... (click for more)
UTC star guard Malachi Smith entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Illinois, last season averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range and was the Southern Conference player of the year.
He led the Mocs to a trip to the Southern Conference title and a trip to the Big Dance. (click for more)