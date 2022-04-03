Police Blotter: Man Carrying BB Gun Down Street Isn't A Threat; Pizza Scam Lady Is At It Again

Police stopped a man carrying a BB gun walking down Rossville Boulevard. He told police he just bought it from his friend and was in the process of walking home with his new gun. The man was not holding the gun in an aggressive manner and was extremely polite and professional. He was not a danger to himself or anyone else and police let him continue home with his BB gun.

* * *

An anonymous caller at 610 Georgia Ave. told police a white male who appeared homeless was harassing customers walking by. Upon arrival, police identified the man. He didn’t appear to be causing any issues with the public. He was asked not to panhandle. Another anonymous source who did not wish to be named on this report told police the man stole cookies out of the cookie jar inside Off The Rack. The anonymous source said they did not wish to pursue the matter and did not wish to make a report.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Walgreens at 4542 Highway 58 on a report of a possible unconscious person. Upon police arrival, police spoke with the man who was just sleeping. He came back negative for warrants and was asked to not sleep on private property he does not own. He left the property after speaking with police.

* * *

A man at the Chattanooga Volvo dealership told police he is an insurance inspector and works for North Georgia Appraisal. He said he came to the dealership to conduct an insurance inspection on a recovered vehicle that was stolen. The vehicle was recovered a week ago but did not release to the owner until the insurance appraisal was completed. While conducting the inspection, he saw a small baggie of marijuana in the passenger door and marijuana residue in the back seat. Police collected the small baggie and turned it into Property.

* * *

A woman on Quarry View called police and said she received an alert from McAfee that a Cyrus Cross with a phone number in the area of Philadelphia, Pa. tried to use her Social Security number to apply for credit. She said the attempt failed. She wants a record of the incident on file. She already alerted the credit bureaus and has taken other steps to avoid identity theft. Her purse was stolen and her information was in her purse.

* * *



A man called police and said he was headed out of town and had left his car on Camellia Drive with a woman. Police spoke with the woman and she said the man and “Charlie” were both arguing about who was going to take the car. Charlie said he would give the man $250 to take the vehicle to Virginia. The man declined that and he left in a rental car. Charlie still took the vehicle to Virginia. The man only wanted his vehicle back and does not want to press charges. The woman said she spoke with Charlie and he agreed to meet up with the man with his vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police her car had been broken into on Broad Street and a mint green purse had been stolen. She said there was a paper notepad and other miscellaneous items in the purse. The vehicle rear corner window had been broken to gain access.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person call at Eastgate Mall at 5600 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to a man with mall security and a Logistics employee. They said the employee was leaving the mall when a homeless white male pushed past him to enter the mall. The security officer already walked through once and didn't find the homeless man but wanted police to do another sweep. Police cleared the mall but didn't find anyone.

* * *

Two officers initiated a traffic stop at the 4100 block of Hixson Pike after observing a vehicle with an obstructed tag. Upon contact with the driver and passenger, one of the officers informed the driver of the obstructed tag. The driver didn’t have a driver's license and neither of them had active warrants. The driver was given a verbal warning to get her license.

* * *

A woman was outside the apartments at 701 North Germantown Road and was intoxicated, slurring and rambling, complaining a man had disrespected her and put his hands on her. She said he is a friend she gave a bed to when needed and he betrayed her by disrespect. She asked the officer to teach him how to treat people how they want to be treated. The officer asked her to go inside before speaking with him, and she did. The resident of the apartment didn't open the door to speak with police like the woman anticipated.

* * *

A woman on Howell Road said her neighbor keeps calling Mckamey Animal Control on her because of a past incident with their two dogs. She said it's becoming an inconvenience to her daily activity because McKamey has to come out and speak to her. The neighbor has also been feeding their dogs through the fence and is scared it may be poisonous. The woman does not know the neighbor's name and was asking what she could do.

* * *

A man at the Home2Suites at 2330 Center St. said while inside the hotel elevator, a white female told him that she had ordered pizza for her husband, and she needed change for $100 to give to the pizza delivery man. The man said the female said she stays in room 212, and she was going to go get the change to pay the pizza delivery man. The man said he gave the woman $60, then the female walked out of the hotel and never came back with the money. Police spoke with the hotel front desk employee, and the employee said the female is known to scam guests at hotels in the area.