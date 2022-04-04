Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant.

* * *

A man at the India Mahal Restaurant at 5970 Brainerd Road told police he discovered a yellow box containing a chain and magnet underneath his shed. He said he has no idea how the items got there. He turned them over to police and police placed them into Property.

* * *

The Los Angeles Police Department located a firearm stolen from Chattanooga. Dispatch left a voicemail for the original owner and removed the firearm from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Tennessee Avenue called police and said she let her friend borrow her vehicle. The woman said the man told her the car had been stolen from East 11th Street where he had parked it. The man said two females had possibly stolen it. Police entered the vehicle as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Cherokee Boulevard was hysterical and told police that while she was parked on the top-level floor sitting in her car, an unknown white male approached her and banged on her window and pulled on door handles. The woman said she drove off while the unknown male made contact with her. She was concerned she might have struck a vehicle while fleeing the man. She had no new damage on the vehicle beside the broken door handle from the man pulling on it. The woman didn’t wish to file a property damage report. Police escorted her to her apartment safely. While on scene an additional complainant contacted police about multiple men attempting to sneak in the garage around the time of the incident.

* * *





A man on Signal Mountain Road initially called dispatch to report his vehicle stolen. Upon further investigation it was determined his car was towed by Doug Yates Towing. He was instructed to contact Doug Yates for information about recovering his car.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person walking in the parking lot of Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. The officer found the man sitting on the curb behind CVS and could tell he was intoxicated and had thrown up on himself. He said he was staying at the motel and locked himself out of his room. The officer was able to find his room and have his friend escort him back up to his room.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious silver GMC Terrain with no tag backed into a parking space and left unlocked at the Scenic Community Credit Union at 4503 Hixson Pike. The officer checked the vehicle's information against records and found it to be unregistered. Info channel found that the only hit came back through Maryland as not stolen. The vehicle's brake discs were rusty indicating that it has been sitting at this location for several days. The officer didn’t see anything suspicious inside the car. It had some damage to the driver's side front bumper.

* * *

A woman who works the third shift at Total Manufacturing Network, 8005 Volkswagen Dr., said sometime during her shift someone stole her bag from her locker. The bag was thrown behind the locker station. Her Georgia driver license, her Chime credit card and her Cashapp debit card were stolen. The Chime credit card was used twice before she could get it turned off. The Cashapp debit card had a zero balance so it could not be used.

* * *

A man said he went to Chestnut Flats Apartments at 2120 Chestnut St. to visit a friend and left his car parked on the street. When he got back in the car to drive home, he noticed the headlight was not shining on the passenger side. When he got home, he discovered that the headlight was busted out and the bumper and fender were torn up. No estimates for repairs have been done yet. There is no proof of how the damage was done or if it was intentional.

* * *

Police responded to Sylvan Avenue in reference to a complaint of harassment and threats. The woman said she has been continuously getting harassed by another woman due to a love triangle relationship with the first woman’s ex-girlfriend. She has social media messages of harassment which she will present to the judge during court.

* * *

A man on East Main Street said someone broke the right-side rear window of his 2005 Buick La Cross. He said his left shoe, a jacket and a sweatshirt were stolen.