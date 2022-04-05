 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 51.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Collegedale Not Willing To Wait Over A Year For New Knuckle Truck

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The Collegedale Commissioners approved several purchases for the public works department on Monday night.

 

A new knuckle truck needed by the public works department has a lead time of over 365 days. Eric Sines, director of the department, recommended purchasing a used cab chassis and have it outfitted instead. A truck with around 100,000 miles would cost $40,000-$50,000 less than a new one.

 He told the commissioners that these used vehicles are bought within 12-18 hours of being listed so a decision must be made quickly when one is found. Approval was given to spend up to $100,000 when one is found subject to approval from City Attorney Sam Elliott that it will be legal to buy without sending it out for bid. Money budgeted this year for a new garbage truck will be used for the knuckle truck instead, because the garbage truck will not be delivered until the next fiscal year.

 

Public Works will also be getting three new lawnmowers, using money from selling five old ones. Approval was given for the purchase amount of $38,000 and it is expected that the old ones being sold will bring in around $32,000 so the city should have three new mowers for $6,000.

 

The automation of Collegedale’s library and city hall is close to completion. In the original bids six dampers were inadvertently left out. At the meeting on Monday the commission approved a price increase of $1,680 for the two buildings.

 

City Manager Wayon Hines told the commissioners that it is expected that the sidewalks, trees and playground at the Little Debbie Park at the Commons will be ready by mid-summer.

 

 

 


April 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Try Twice To Stop Stolen Vehicle; Woman Getting Eyelashes Glued On Goes To ER

April 5, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 5, 2022

Dayton Approves Outlay Of $15 Million In Bonds For Sewer System


While patrolling East 23rd Street, an officer saw a black Kia Soul with the vehicle's lights turned off. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near East 23rd and 4th Avenue. The vehicle made ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The City of Dayton voted to approve authorizing issuance of Obligation Bonds not to exceed $15,000,000 for completion of the new sewer plant which Mayor Hurley Marsh says is at capacity at this ... (click for more)



Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Mocs' Reagan Armour Named SoCon Player Of The Week

Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon. Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore ... (click for more)

College Baseball And Softball Roundup

UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice. ... (click for more)


