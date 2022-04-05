Collegedale Not Willing To Wait Over A Year For New Knuckle Truck

The Collegedale Commissioners approved several purchases for the public works department on Monday night.

A new knuckle truck needed by the public works department has a lead time of over 365 days. Eric Sines, director of the department, recommended purchasing a used cab chassis and have it outfitted instead. A truck with around 100,000 miles would cost $40,000-$50,000 less than a new one. He told the commissioners that these used vehicles are bought within 12-18 hours of being listed so a decision must be made quickly when one is found. Approval was given to spend up to $100,000 when one is found subject to approval from City Attorney Sam Elliott that it will be legal to buy without sending it out for bid. Money budgeted this year for a new garbage truck will be used for the knuckle truck instead, because the garbage truck will not be delivered until the next fiscal year.

Public Works will also be getting three new lawnmowers, using money from selling five old ones. Approval was given for the purchase amount of $38,000 and it is expected that the old ones being sold will bring in around $32,000 so the city should have three new mowers for $6,000.

The automation of Collegedale’s library and city hall is close to completion. In the original bids six dampers were inadvertently left out. At the meeting on Monday the commission approved a price increase of $1,680 for the two buildings.

City Manager Wayon Hines told the commissioners that it is expected that the sidewalks, trees and playground at the Little Debbie Park at the Commons will be ready by mid-summer.