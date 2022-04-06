 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senators Blackburn, Scott, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Reestablish CCP Initiative

And Prevent Spying By The Chinese Communist Party

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Senators Rick Scott, Bill Hagerty, Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), introduced the Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act. This legislation will reestablish the “China Initiative” at the Department of Justice, which the Biden administration ended earlier this year. The Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act will reinstate efforts to investigate and prevent spying by the Chinese Communist Party on U.S. intellectual property and academic institutions and counter threats to U.S. national security, said officials. 

Senator Blackburn said, “The Biden administration’s policies have reversed President Trump’s America first agenda to actively enable the New Axis of Evil – Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China. Instead of continuing the China Initiative – an important program which identified and prosecuted those engaged in trade secret theft, hacking, and economic espionage – Biden is choosing to make the United States less secure. This legislation will continue a vital program to keep America safe by stopping the Chinese Communist Party from undermining our economic stability and national security.”

Senator Scott said, “We know that the Communist Party of China will stop at nothing in its mission for global dominance – and the Biden administration cannot afford to be naïve to the national security threats we face. It is unconscionable that the Biden administration ended the DOJ’s efforts to hold Communist China accountable for U.S. trade secret theft and economic espionage. I’m proud to lead this bill to reestablish the CCP Initiative, which will again be dedicated to protecting the United States’ intellectual property and our academic institutions from spying and interference by one of our greatest adversaries. Communist China has started the new Cold War with the United States – it’s our duty to protect our critical infrastructure and private sector, and take action to counter Communist China’s economic warfare.”

Senator Hagerty said, “America remains the most innovative country in the world, but the Chinese Communist Party is relentlessly trying to cheat American businesses by stealing their information and technology to fuel its repressive regime and compete against us. FBI Director Wray tells us that the Bureau opens a new Chinese spying case every 12 hours, and yet the Biden Administration is ending the Department of Justice initiative focusing on this unparalleled threat to our national and economic security. This legislation would prevent this misguided decision and ensure that combatting CCP espionage remains a top priority.”

Senator Rubio said, “The Department of Justice canceled the China Initiative because a band of woke activists smeared it as racist and xenophobic. In the meantime, the espionage and influence campaign of the Chinese Communist Party continues to permeate our nation’s leading research institutions, exploiting our openness to steal our brightest ideas and most valuable technology. The Chinese Communist Party is the single greatest threat to our national security, and it was a foolish decision to divert resources from confronting this threat. We need to restart this important national security initiative right away.”

Senator Braun said, “To continue to be the most innovative country in the world, we must take action to protect our intellectual property from the Chinese Communist Party, which has shown time and again they don’t play by the rules.”

Senator Johnson said, “The Biden administration ended the CCP Initiative which the Justice Department used to investigate how China steals our intellectual property through universities. It's outrageous. President Biden’s continued display of weakness to the world is tempting our adversaries to take advantage of the moment. We must protect American technology and innovation and hold the Communist Party of China accountable for any attempt at theft. I am happy to support this bill that will reestablish the CCP Initiative in order to protect American institutions and intellectual property from this threat to our national and economic security.” 



Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

Grand Jury True Bills

Hamilton County Schools Dismisses 2 Hours Early Wednesday


A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313269 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/06/2022 313269 2 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR

Due to severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will dismiss two hours early Wednesday. Buses will run accordingly. SACC will not be open this afternoon, and all after-school activities



Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods' "game time" decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure

Sports

UTC's Malachi Smith To Enter NBA Draft

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball star point guard Malachi Smith will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility after announcing his intentions on Tuesday. Smith tests the NBA Draft waters for the second straight off-season after going through the workout and scout feedback process last year. He will leave Chattanooga as one of the most accomplished

Mocs' Zalewska Wins Brickyard Collegiate

Weather could not dampen the spirits of Chattanooga Mocs junior Dorota Zalewska. She earned her second career win after impending weather caused the overnight cancellation of today's final of the Brickyard Collegiate. It was a good Monday for Zalewska with rounds of 68 and 74 giving her a total of 2-under 142. That was one better than a trio of golfers at 1 under including


