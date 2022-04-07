 Thursday, April 7, 2022 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fire In Rossville Ruled Arson; $10,000 Reward Offered

Thursday, April 7, 2022

 Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said a northern Walker County fire was intentionally set and has been ruled arson. The fire occurred at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and heavily damaged the residence at 410 Hollywood Dr.

“Our office is assisting the Walker County Fire Department with this investigation,” said Commissioner King.

“We are asking for the community’s help in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. 

"Anyone with information about this Walker County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

"In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson."


Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Warns Of Scam E-Mails

A scam e-mail has been reported that claims to be from a Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce "fiscal department." The public is warned not to open the e-mail or the attachment. The chamber would never ask for this type of data in this format. The e-mail asks for personal and/or financial data. The sender claims to be an attorney named Robert and promises compensation ... (click for more)

Central And Southern Rhea County Out Of Power For Several Hours Wednesday Evening

Most of Dayton and southern and Central Rhea County were without power for most of Wednesday evening. The power went out at approximately 7:40 and was off until around 9:10 p.m. when power was restored. According the Rhea County Central Dispatch, the cause was with the TVA system. Dayton City Manager Tommy Solomon advised that it was his understanding that it was ... (click for more)

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Long Haul" COVID

From Vanderbilt comes a story I hope is an isolated case, but with more than 2,021,445 Tennesseans who have struggled with the coronavirus in these last two-plus years -- this according to Johns Hopkins - I publish the Vanderbilt findings today on the off-chance it may help a fellow struggler who wonders why COVID isn’t going away. To date 25,671 in Tennessee have died from COVID-related ... (click for more)

“One Call Away” - Lookouts’ Roster Has Major League Talent

Pollen counts are high, the days grow long, and the weather changes by the hour. With Chattanooga’s spring season, along with all of its maddening idiosyncrasies, officially underway, that can only mean one thing. Lookouts baseball is back! The home opener is April 12, and Chattanooga’s Double-A affiliate is once again loaded with talent. “Yesterday we were talking, and I ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Lose 1-0 In Second Round Of Open Cup

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Louisville Wednesday night to take on USL Championship side Louisville city. The second-round match was the second Open Cup appearance in Red Wolves history. The game got off to a vibrant start as the Red Wolves pressed the home side high up the pitch and defended valiantly to keep the score knotted at zero apiece. It was a particularly noteworthy ... (click for more)


