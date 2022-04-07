Fire In Rossville Ruled Arson; $10,000 Reward Offered

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said a northern Walker County fire was intentionally set and has been ruled arson. The fire occurred at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and heavily damaged the residence at 410 Hollywood Dr.

“Our office is assisting the Walker County Fire Department with this investigation,” said Commissioner King.

“We are asking for the community’s help in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice.

"Anyone with information about this Walker County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

"In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson."