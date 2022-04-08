 Friday, April 8, 2022 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Ongoing Drug Investigation Results In 2 Dozen Arrests In Grundy County

Friday, April 8, 2022

An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of other law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 24 people in Grundy County on various drug-related charges.

Beginning in early 2021, TBI agents conducted a series of undercover drug purchases in Grundy County, resulting in the acquisition of various types of narcotics including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription pills. The Grundy County Grand Jury heard the case on March 14, and returned indictments charging multiple individuals on various drug-related charges, including the possession for resale and the distribution of illegal narcotics. 

Over the past two weeks, TBI drug agents, joined by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, began locating and arresting those named in the indictment.

The individuals who have been arrested and booked into the Grundy County Jail at this stage of the investigation include:

Jason Miller (DOB 04/05/1973), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II - Methamphetamine.

James Saltzman (DOB 02/07/1978), Tracy City:  six counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Beverly Alford (DOB 10/03/1959), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Melanie Nelson (DOB 03/11/1967), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Matthew Baker (DOB 05/03/1979), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Bobby Church (DOB 11/24/1954), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Jay Douglas (DOB 12/28/1987), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jayme Featherstone (DOB 02/10/1980), Monteagle: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Jerry Fraley (DOB 08/14/1960), Tracy City: eight counts manufacture, delivery, possession, sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts manufacture, delivery, sale, possession – Methamphetamine.

David Hughes (DOB 05/25/1972), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sale, possession Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Donald McDaniel (DOB 08/02/1973), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Sherry Nunley (DOB 05/02/1963), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Alprazolam.

Michael Posey (DOB 08/03/1999), Altamont: Four counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Gerald Simer (DOB 09/14/1961), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Eddie Stiefel (DOB 10/23/1957), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sell, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Jimmy Harris (DOB 01/16/1964), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sale, possession Schedule II – Controlled Substance.

Christopher Summers (DOB 11/18/1984), Monteagle: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Nathan Layne (DOB 08/30/1979), Monteagle: one count manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

Houston Seagroves (DOB 03/30/1963), Gruetli Laager: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Vicki Douglas (DOB 03/05/1956), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jordan Hornbuckle (DOB 06/20/1996), Gruetli Laager: two counts manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Methamphetamine.

Teresa Church (DOB 07/18/1954), Tracy City: two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Carl Dykes (DOB 01/01/1951), Altamont: four counts delivery, sell of Schedule III, two counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule IV Drugs – Xanax.

Eric Bunn (DOB 09/25/1985), Tracy City: four counts manufacture, delivery, sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

This investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.


April 8, 2022

Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Hesitates To Pay For Bikini Bar Dances; Thief Gets $70 Worth Of Change From Car

The owner of Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner said when he confronted the man, he said he didn’t have any more money and showed the owner a few dollar bills. The owner said after a while the man finally did reveal that he had a $100 bill ... (click for more)

Walker County Government Issues Support For New CHI Memorial Georgia Hospital

The Walker County Board of Commissioners submitted a second letter to the Georgia Department of Community Health in support of CHI Memorial’s proposal to replace its existing hospital serving northwest Georgia. The Board prepared an initial letter last month as part of CHI Memorial’s application for a certificate of need to operate a 64 bed hospital on Battlefield Parkway in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Others Say About Us

For a lifetime I have enjoyed seeing and watching and reading how Southeastern Tennessee, and the Chattanooga area community in particular, is perceived on the national stage. Oh, I already know the truth almost all of the time, but relish how the national media perceives “my people” and “my town.” Yesterday, the Epoch Times – a national newspaper that I subscribe to and enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

"The Lads Gave 100 percent" - CFC Stuns Memphis 3-1 In US Open Cup Upset

Alex McGrath drove at a ball deep in Chattanooga FC territory as Memphis 901 attempted to play out of the back. His defensive effort caused a change of possession, and so McGrath’s mindset went from dogged pursuit to a scorer’s mentality. His pickoff went to a teammate, who nutmegged Memphis’ stunned fullback and got the ball right back to the cutting McGrath. CFC’s winger did the ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announcer Larry Ward Inducted Into Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

At a surprise announcement at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field, Lookouts play-by-play announcer Larry Ward was informed that he will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 Career class. Mr. Ward will join the state’s most distinguished radio personalities, including the late Luther Masingill who was inducted in the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in ... (click for more)


