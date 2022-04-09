Man, 34, Shot In An Attempted Robbery On Mulberry Street Early Saturday Morning

A man, 34, was shot on Mulberry Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the1600 block of Mulberry Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle near the above location when he was approached by several men in an apparent robbery. A brief altercation ensued that resulted in the victim being shot.