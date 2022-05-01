 Sunday, May 1, 2022 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


State Of Tennessee Calling Off All Executions Until Next Year, Family Member Told

Sunday, May 1, 2022

The state of Tennessee is calling off all executions until next year, a family member of a victim of Harold Wayne Nichols said.

The Chattanooga woman said she received a call from the governor's office informing her of the decision.

She said, "They said it was over the lethal injection. Who cares what's in it? We've waited 34 years (for Nichols to be put to death)."

The state was recently set to execute Oscar Smith, but it was called off at the 11th hour because of "an oversight" involving the lethal dose he was to be given.

The state is using a three-drug dose, but is apparently evaluating it.

Nichols is on death row for the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. He has acknowledged raping 14 other women, including her daughter, the woman said.


May 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Rental Van Is Stolen When Woman Stops To Use Restroom; Man Won't Get Off Miller Plaza Stage

May 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Good Samaritan Tries To Return Found Cell Phone To Owner, But Gives To Wrong Person, Who Keeps It; Delivery Driver Who Fell Asleep In Drive-Thru Line Is Tired From Working Multiple Jobs


Police spoke with a woman on Highway 58 who said her rental gray Chrysler Voyager was stolen from her apartment complex. She was leaving the parking lot, and went back inside her apartment to ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

A man told police his phone was stolen from the Shell gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said that he was inside the store for a while shopping, and after he checked out he noticed that he did ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Rental Van Is Stolen When Woman Stops To Use Restroom; Man Won't Get Off Miller Plaza Stage

Police spoke with a woman on Highway 58 who said her rental gray Chrysler Voyager was stolen from her apartment complex. She was leaving the parking lot, and went back inside her apartment to use the bathroom. When she came outside the van was gone. It was a rental vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car with no damage, no dents, and no sticker on the vehicle. * * * A man on Waterwalk ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT AGUILAR, KARINA 318 WOODROW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: STOP SIGN VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

With our water table five inches above average, my plants are lush and green as I take my monthly walk through my garden in search of orchids and onions. Sure enough, I’ve got an ample supply of both so here we go … AN ORCHID to Colorado Rockies’ shortstop Jose Iglesias who, seconds after Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000 hit last weekend, broke from position ... (click for more)

Sports

McLain Homers Twice - Lookouts Win 6-1

Major league scouts (or at least the ones at MLB.com) have Matt McLain’s swing rated as a 50 on the traditional power scale, which is a good but not amazing rating for a top prospect. And with only three home runs on the season so far, it has seemed accurate. But his third-inning center field jack made a convincing case that metric may rise as the temperatures do. McLain lit ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Hurler Throws A Baseball 105.5 MPH As Tennessee Beats Auburn Again

Ben Joyce reset his personal speed limit on Sunday. Tennessee’s right-handed pitcher reared back and threw a baseball 105.5 mph against Auburn’s Cole Foster. Extending the bounds of his velocity, though, wasn’t Joyce’s greatest feat. He pushed the limits on his endurance as well, working four innings for the first time in his collegiate career. When Joyce entered the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors