State Of Tennessee Calling Off All Executions Until Next Year, Family Member Told

The state of Tennessee is calling off all executions until next year, a family member of a victim of Harold Wayne Nichols said.

The Chattanooga woman said she received a call from the governor's office informing her of the decision.

She said, "They said it was over the lethal injection. Who cares what's in it? We've waited 34 years (for Nichols to be put to death)."

The state was recently set to execute Oscar Smith, but it was called off at the 11th hour because of "an oversight" involving the lethal dose he was to be given.

The state is using a three-drug dose, but is apparently evaluating it.

Nichols is on death row for the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. He has acknowledged raping 14 other women, including her daughter, the woman said.