Hagerty, Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Protect Public Servants And Their Families From Threats At Home

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday joined Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and nine other colleagues to introduce the Public Servant Protection Act, which protects public officials and employees and their families from having their home addresses displayed publicly online. Text of the bill may be found here.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our public officials and their families is not only the right thing to do, but critical to the functioning of our government. As intimidation tactics and threats of violence against judges and other public officials continue to escalate, the Senate must take action to protect those being targeted,” said Senator Hagerty.

“Judges and other government officials should not be subjected to angry protests and violent threats at home simply because they serve the public at work. Our bill will protect public servants and their families by allowing them to remove their home addresses from any public website,” said Senator Cotton.