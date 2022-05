Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

4523 PERRY SYTEET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN, RICHARD ROY

356 CARDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37371

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BURTON, DANIEL LEE

18203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD.

MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF IDENTITYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOLLIER, LISA DIANE3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPCRAW, LATRAISE DERON813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON2302 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDDIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL1834 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213498Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEXPLOITATION OF AN ADULTFIGUERO, JOSE216 WOODROW AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTRESISTINGFREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA3210 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374063935Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTGILLESPIE, KELLON LAMAR7705 DUNE LN HIXSON, 373432152Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL7136 GOLDENROD CT OOLTEWAH, 373635673Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENE, BOBBY NORMEL2016 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064245Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHANCOCK, DONNA JEAN119 EVENING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTJARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374210002Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGJONES, JESSICA3238 LOCKWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATILAWS, JENNIFER NICOLEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDBURGLARYLONDON, PASQUAL R194 MILDRED ST TRION, 307535548Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPACK, CHRISTOPHER LEE1592 CAROLINE CT CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PACK, TONY RUSSELL1887 CLOVERDALE ROAD RISING FAWN, 30783Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATY, JACK919 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRAPEROGERS, LANCE EDWARD6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFELONY POSSESSION OF HERIONFELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINESANSON, STEPHEN LAMAR1000 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHROPSHIRE, ALLEN VINCENT314 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSSTEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON420 DECATUR ST NORTH WEST ROME, 30312Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, JASON LEE169 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWARD, SHERRON D1340 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARE, WILLIE RUEBEN5202 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (PTR)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PTR)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY(PTR)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(PTR)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED(PTR)WHITE, PATRICIA D7841 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUNG, ANTWONE ERIC937 W CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)