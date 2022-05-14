Police Blotter: Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Conceal Items At Dillard's; Man Standing On Roadway Doesn't Know Name Or Birthdate

While working an extra job at Dillard's, an officer was notified by a camera operator of a suspicious woman. The camera operator said the woman hid items on her person, but upon noticing the officer's presence, she removed the items. The camera operator said due to the woman making a clear attempt of theft of merchandise by concealment and being caught on their camera, that they wished to have her trespassed. The woman was identified by police and management confirmed a desire to trespass her. The woman signed a trespass form with Dillard's, acknowledging she is hereby banned and/or trespassed from all Dillard's locations in the United States of America. Dillard's denied a shoplifting report, so the incident was documented as a miscellaneous for trespass warning.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling south on I-75 and hit a large piece of metal in the roadway. She said she was unable to swerve to miss it and the front bumper was torn off from the middle of the vehicle to the passenger side. The woman needed a report for her insurance company.

* * *



A disorder was reported at the Waffle House, 8912 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was fired and upset. She requested a ride to the 9300 block of Lee Highway.



* * *



A man on Dalefield Lane told police he was notified by Life Lock that someone had opened an account with Chase Bank using his information. He said he was on the phone with Life Lock and Chase and Chase would give them no information. He said the best he could tell was that the account was opened sometime around the 10th of the month. He said Chase had already put a freeze on the fraudulent account before he contacted them. He said there was no money lost

by anyone. He said he has already placed a freeze on his credit records.

* * *

An employee at AT&T, 1853 Gunbarrel Road, told police a black male came into the store and stole a watch. The employee showed police video of the man tampering with the watch and then stealing it. He said the watch was worth $300.

* * *

A woman on Lois Lane told police that around 4 p.m. two men opened the passenger side door of her vehicle. She said she thought the door was locked when she got out of it last. The woman showed officers a video of the two men in sweaters opening her car door. The men then ran off towards the dead end on Lois Lane.

* * *

An officer located a vehicle at 17120 I-24 westbound which had been stolen outside of Chattanooga (Cherokee County Ala.). Officers located a license plate on the recovered Chevy Silverado (AL tag) which returned to a white Honda Pilot and was not returning as a stolen plate. The item will be turned in to CPD Property.

* * *

A woman told police that her vehicle was parked at the Miller's Ale House restaurant parking lot, 2119 Gunbarrel Road. She said when she came outside the restaurant, she observed the front bumper of her vehicle was damaged. Police did not observe any fresh paint on the vehicle, and there was also no mark or scratch on the vehicle. There was no security video footage.

* * *

A woman on Arlington Avenue told police that between 4-8 p.m. her white package was taken from her mailbox. She said her neighbor observed multiple young black males taking the package from her mailbox, then running away, but she could not give any more suspect description. The woman said the package contained clothes from 'Shein' which totaled $30.19. She said she would call back if she were to obtain more suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Hemphill Avenue told police that her nephew was in her backyard feeding his dogs an hour earlier. She said that one hour later she heard some noise in the back yard, so she called out for her nephew. However, when her nephew responded to her, it wasn't her nephew. She decided to call 9-1-1 at that moment and waited for the scene to be secured. The scene was

secured and made sure to let her know that no one was in her back yard.

* * *

An officer observed a man standing in the roadway in the 5300 block of Highway 153 between Highway 153 southbound and the ramp from Hixson Pike northbound to Highway 153 southbound. The man told police he did not know his own name and could not remember his birthday. The officer then detained the man and he identified himself as "Matthew Belter." The officer could not find a return for the information he gave him, therefore he left the scene.