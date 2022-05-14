PHOTOS: 75th Annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival In Dayton

June Griffin who normally walks in the parade, rode in patriotic style in her Red, White and Blue pickup truck

The sheriff showed off two of the confiscated drug cars his agency has gotten.

Members of the Animal Shelter of Rhea County brought some of the residents from there and showed them off for the crowd to see.

Sheriff Mike Neal pulled out all the stops during the parade. In his pickup truck the Sheriff and Chief Deputy John Argo transported the DARE lion.

Farm Bureau made sure the crowd had something to cool the down on the hot May afternoon. Employees with their children pulled wagons with freeze pops in them

Even Rhea County Trustee Neva Webb got into the spirit of the parade by dressing up as a Strawberry while throwing out candy

One of the many cuties who came out in her finest strawberry outfit

State Senate Candidate Adam Lowe had his friend Tow Mater of Cars fame come to Dayton to carry his campaign sign

The Dayton Library had a float of Oceans of Possibilities to highlight the summer reading program

Farm Bureau served as the Grand Marshall of the parade. Members of the Dayton and Spring City Staffs rode on the float pulled by an old farm tractor.

Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol led off the parade. Lt. David Roark along with two other troopers started out the parade.Roark is riding in the new THP SlingShot. It was stolen from the original owner and then recovered by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and then was awarded to THP for educational purposes on motorcycle safety.

The 75 th annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival culminated with the parade going through the center of town at 1 p.m. on Saturday. on Saturday.

Marching bands from Rhea County High School, Rhea Middle School and Dayton City School were scattered throughout the parade.

Members of the Dayton and Spring City Branches of Farm Bureau were the grand marshals of the parade.

Incoming Dayton Chamber president April Curtis who was also overseeing the day's events, said that Farm Bureau was one of the oldest members of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and were deserving of the honor to lead the parade. Dayton City School won first place with their float followed by the Heritage Senior Living Home and Vulcan Materials.



In years past, some of the Grand Marshalls have been Sebastain Cabot, Dale Roberson, Don Welch, Melydia Clewell and Bill Race of News Channel 9, and the most famous one Paul Hambone Todd. Hambone use to lead the parade without being part of it until he was Grand Marshall shortly before he passed away. At the 58 th Annual parade, the past Strawberry Queens were on the Dayton Chamber Float as the Grand Marshalls. Other notable Grand Marshalls have been former Governor Ned Ray McWherter, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and musicians Tom T. Hall and Marty Stuart.