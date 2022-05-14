 Sunday, May 15, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

PHOTOS: 75th Annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival In Dayton

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol led off the parade. Lt. David Roark along with two other troopers started out the parade.Roark is riding in the new THP SlingShot. It was stolen from the original owner and then recovered by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and then was awarded to THP for educational purposes on motorcycle safety.

  • Farm Bureau served as the Grand Marshall of the parade. Members of the Dayton and Spring City Staffs rode on the float pulled by an old farm tractor.

  • The Rhea County High School Marching Eagles Band

  • The Dayton Library had a float of Oceans of Possibilities to highlight the summer reading program

  • The Dayton Library had a float of Oceans of Possibilities to highlight the summer reading program

  • State Senate Candidate Adam Lowe had his friend Tow Mater of Cars fame come to Dayton to carry his campaign sign

  • One of the many cuties who came out in her finest strawberry outfit

  • Even Rhea County Trustee Neva Webb got into the spirit of the parade by dressing up as a Strawberry while throwing out candy

  • Farm Bureau made sure the crowd had something to cool the down on the hot May afternoon. Employees with their children pulled wagons with freeze pops in them

  • Sheriff Mike Neal pulled out all the stops during the parade. In his pickup truck the Sheriff and Chief Deputy John Argo transported the DARE lion.

  • Members of the Animal Shelter of Rhea County brought some of the residents from there and showed them off for the crowd to see.

  • The sheriff showed off two of the confiscated drug cars his agency has gotten.

  • The sheriff showed off two of the confiscated drug cars his agency has gotten.

  • June Griffin who normally walks in the parade, rode in patriotic style in her Red, White and Blue pickup truck


The 75th annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival culminated with the parade going through the center of town at 1 p.m.
on Saturday. 
 
Marching bands from Rhea County High School, Rhea Middle School and Dayton City School were scattered throughout the parade. 
 
Members of the Dayton and Spring City Branches of Farm Bureau were the grand marshals of the parade. 
 
Incoming Dayton Chamber president April Curtis who was also overseeing the day's events, said that Farm Bureau was one of the oldest members of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and were deserving of the honor to lead the parade. 
 
Dayton City School won first place with their float followed by the Heritage Senior Living Home and Vulcan Materials.
 
In years past, some of the Grand Marshalls have been Sebastain Cabot, Dale Roberson,  Don Welch, Melydia Clewell and Bill Race of News Channel 9, and the most famous one Paul Hambone Todd. Hambone use to lead the parade without being part of it until he was Grand Marshall shortly before he passed away. At the 58th Annual parade, the past Strawberry Queens were on the Dayton Chamber Float as the Grand Marshalls. Other notable Grand Marshalls have been former Governor Ned Ray McWherter, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and musicians Tom T. Hall and Marty Stuart.  
 
The festival started with just one day in 1947 being sponsored by the Dayton Lions Club and later the American Legion. For the past many years, it has been run by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. It was done to celebrate the communities main cash crop, the Strawberry.  For many years in the 40s and 50s, strawberries were brought to Dayton at the old Wintergarden Freezer Plant to be fixed to go out on railcars through the United States. 
 
Dayton Chief of Police Tracy Blevins said everything went off without a hitch. He did not have any estimate of the crowd but advised there were several thousand people in attendance.

