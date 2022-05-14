PHOTOS: 75th Annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival In Dayton

The 75th annual East Tennessee Strawberry Festival culminated with the parade going through the center of town at 1 p.m.
on Saturday.
Marching bands from Rhea County High School, Rhea Middle School and Dayton City School were scattered throughout the parade.
Members of the Dayton and Spring City Branches of Farm Bureau were the grand marshals of the parade.
Incoming Dayton Chamber president April Curtis who was also overseeing the day's events, said that Farm Bureau was one of the oldest members of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and were deserving of the honor to lead the parade.
Dayton City School won first place with their float followed by the Heritage Senior Living Home and Vulcan Materials.
In years past, some of the Grand Marshalls have been Sebastain Cabot, Dale Roberson, Don Welch, Melydia Clewell and Bill Race of News Channel 9, and the most famous one Paul Hambone Todd. Hambone use to lead the parade without being part of it until he was Grand Marshall shortly before he passed away. At the 58th Annual parade, the past Strawberry Queens were on the Dayton Chamber Float as the Grand Marshalls. Other notable Grand Marshalls have been former Governor Ned Ray McWherter, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and musicians Tom T. Hall and Marty Stuart.
The festival started with just one day in 1947 being sponsored by the Dayton Lions Club and later the American Legion. For the past many years, it has been run by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. It was done to celebrate the communities main cash crop, the Strawberry. For many years in the 40s and 50s, strawberries were brought to Dayton at the old Wintergarden Freezer Plant to be fixed to go out on railcars through the United States.
Dayton Chief of Police Tracy Blevins said everything went off without a hitch. He did not have any estimate of the crowd but advised there were several thousand people in attendance.