Woman Shot On E. 48th Street After Argument

A woman was shot on E. 48th Street on Wednesday night.

Police said at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 48th on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a potential crime scene but did not locate a victim. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that a woman had arrived at local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a potential crime scene but did not locate a victim. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that a woman had arrived at local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

They also confirmed the location of incident to be E. 48th Street and subsequently secured that scene. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a female was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was in an argument with another person when that person produced a firearm and shot at the victim, striking her.

The case remains under investigation at this time.