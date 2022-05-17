 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Approves TIF For $102 Million Project At Former Dupont Site

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) on a $102 million project at the former Dupont site in Hixson.

The city Industrial Development Board earlier gave its okay.

Jermaine Freeman, city economic development administrator, earlier said it would be an $8.7 million TIF - with fees $9.9 million.

Under a TIF, the government reimburses a private developer as incremental taxes are generated. IF funds are generated from the difference between the value of an improved property and the frozen base value

The group Access Road LLC led by Matt Philllips is planning to erect four buildings at the site containing 800,000 square feet of Class A industrial space.

Mr. Freeman said there is a shortage of such space.

The project will include improvements to North Access Road.

The property is already zoned M-1, it was noted.

Mr. Freeman said a side benefit of the project is that the developers will provide an easement along the adjacent Tennessee River for an extension of the North Chickamauga Creek Greenway in the direction of downtown Chattanooga.

He said the city would eventually build the new trail.



Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

Fleischmann Supports Proposed New Waste Disposal Facility On Oak Ridge Reservation

Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within sight of the business and parking lot, about 4:30 p.m. One of the women said about 4:50 p.m., she went to the window to look at his vehicle and it drove away. The women said they couldn’t ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Supports Proposed New Waste Disposal Facility On Oak Ridge Reservation

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement strongly supporting the proposal to build a new onsite disposal facility on the Oak Ridge Reservation. “Moving forward with the Environmental Management Disposal Facility is critically important to the Oak Ridge Reservation. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security complex contain the Department ... (click for more)

Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Do We Stand?

Victor Davis Hanson is, in my opinion, one of the great conservative minds in America and I relish everything he has to write. I join him in my concern over so many things that are happening in our country. The violent crime that we felt this weekend in Buffalo and at a Presbyterian Church in California is for starters but deeper is the inflation, with the white supremacy hatred, ... (click for more)

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


