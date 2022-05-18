Commissioner Phillips To Represent Red Bank On WWTA; Citizen Turns In Envelope With $550 Cash That Vendor At Jubilee Had Lost

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners on Tuesday night about upcoming plans for the city. Red Bank will be getting a new representative on the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) . Past Commissioner Rick Causer, who stepped in to fill a vacancy as Red Bank’s representative, has resigned and Current Commissioner Pete Phillips has been appointed to the position.

The city is preparing to participate in Care-A-Van services that provides transportation to those who are unable to use CARTA’s traditional fixed route transit vehicles. That service will begin July 1.

The city has applied for a muti modal grant for the past two years but failed to receive it. This year, Mr. Granum said Red Bank will be applying jointly with the city of Chattanooga. If received, the grant would be used on the .9 miles of Dayton Boulevard from Signal Mountain Boulevard, south through the tunnel to W. Bell Avenue in Chattanooga.

Budget workshops for fiscal year 2022-2023 will be held on Tuesday, May 24 and 31. The city offices will be closed on May 30, Memorial Day. And, the city manager reported that the first of two annual ARP employee pay bonuses went out last week and were deposited on Friday.

Commissioner Phillips told the board that the first meeting for creating a master plan for the city was recently held with the Southeast Tennessee Development District, and officials from the city and involved citizens. “We don’t really know where we’re going. This master plan will give us direction,” he said. It is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

A public parks initiative is also taking place. Commissioner Ed Lecompte reported that the first meeting was held two weeks ago. He said the group will identify where the parks are now and try to fill in what is missing with property that the city owns.

A special thank you was given by Commissioner Ruth Jeno for fellow Commissioner Phillips who raised $17,000 in donations to put on the Red Bank Jubilee this year. This allowed the event to take place without costing the city a dime, she said. The commissioners all gave thanks to the planning committee, sponsors, volunteers and staff for work they did to make the Jubilee, what Mayor Hollie Berry called an “awesome success.” Adding to that success was when Steven Salbacky, who was attending the event, found an envelope with $550 inside, which he turned over to the police. They tracked the owner to a vendor participating in the Jubilee. On Tuesday night, the council honored Mr. Salbacky with an excellent citizen award for his honesty.

Commissioner Jeno announced that Red Bank United Methodist Church will be holding a Camping Community on June 6-10 for children who cannot afford to go to a traditional camp. The church is in need of a junior counselor. She urged anyone who knows a teenager who could take that job to contact the church. She also said that said volunteers are needed for the beautification committee. Anyone interested should contact her.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said the Gala held recently to benefit McKamey Animal Center was a big success. She urges those who are able to contribute to the shelter, which not only cares for Red Bank’s stray animals, but also has many good community programs that can be found on the facility’s website. Another fundraiser will be on May 24 from 7-9 p.m., when Concert for a Cause will take place at the Meeting Houses, 3912 Dayton Blvd. This will benefit Chattanooga Room at the Inn.

Mayor Berry said the city now has dedicated pickleball courts. The ribbon cutting for the courts took place on Monday and, by the end of the day, it was reported that over 20 people showed up to play. The connector trail is nearing completion, she said, and will open sometime soon. Also, Bicycle Boulevard was approved by the Regional Planning Commission. The next food pantry at the United Methodist Church will be Thursday, May 19.

A resolution passed to proclaim May 15-21 as National Public Works Week in Red Bank. This was an opportunity to recognize the Public Works department for all they do in maintaining infrastructure, and providing services including transportation, the vehicle fleet, water and buildings in the city.

A certificate of compliance was authorized for a new business Red Bank Tobacco, Wine and Spirits that will be opening at 3849 Dayton Blvd. And a beer license was approved for the new owners of Gas to Go, 2501 Dayton Blvd.

A public meeting was held for a rezoning request from Scenic City Homes for 626 Lullwater Road. The zoning was changed from R-1 Residential to R-T/Z, Townhouse-Zero Lot Line Residential. Only single-family homes will be allowed. The condition was put on the rezoning which prohibits building any attached town houses on the property.