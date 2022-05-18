Planning Commission Will Have Final Say-So On STVRs Except For Appeals To County Commission

Applications for Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) will no longer go to the County Commission. However, appeals of decisions by the Planning Commission will still go to the County Commission.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved the change in a close vote.

Commissioners Tim Boyd and Warren Mackey passed.

Commissioners Randy Fairbanks and Katherlyn Geter were absent.

Giving the needed five votes were Sabrena Smedley, David Sharpe, Chip Baker, Ken Smith and Steve Highlander.

In the past, all STVR requests out in the county have gone to the County Commission.