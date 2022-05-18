HCSO Responds To Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins On Benwood Drive

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Wednesday morning to a residence near the 6920 block of Benwood Drive for the report of suspicious activity.

A resident advised two men were observed acting suspicious and were believed to be burglarizing vehicles. When confronted by deputies, the suspects fled on foot One of the subjects, a juvenile, was caught by deputies, while the other evaded arrest.

At this time it is unknown what addresses in the area may have had vehicles broken into; however, deputies did attempt to make contact with homeowners where they believed a vehicle may have been entered illegally.

If anyone in the area near Benwood Drive, including the Hunter Road and Blue Ash Drive areas, had their vehicle broken into or if a break-in is suspected, they should notify the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office by contacting the non-emergency number at 423 622-0022.

HCSO deputies booked the juvenile into the Juvenile Detention Center on evading arrest. Additional charges may be pending.

As the one suspect who was arrested is a juvenile, no further details are available.