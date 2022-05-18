 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Berke Says Contractor Took Money To Fix Tornado-Damaged Home And Bought Drugs To Resale

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Attorney Ronnie Berke alleges in a Chancery Court lawsuit that he paid a contractor to fix a tornado-damaged home and he used the funds for a drug deal rather than fix the house.

The suit was brought against Stephen Tomlin and Blue Collar Construction.

Attorney Berke said he contracted for the repair of the home at 2212 Launcelot Road.

The suit says, "In spite of being paid a substantial sum of money, the defendant continually delayed beginning repairs. The delay in making repairs and the delay in putting on a roof caused further damage to the interior of the home."

Attorney Berke said the contractor was paid close to the entire agreed upon sum and was assured the money would be spent on purchasing materials.

The suit says, "Instead of purchasing materials, plaintiff alleges that the defendant took the money and purchased a large amount of drugs in an effort to later sell the drugs for a profit."

It says no materials were purchased and there was no further work on the house.

The suit asks $450,000 in compensatory damages and $900,000 in punitive damages.

 


We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Sports

"We Have Nothing To Lose" - UTC Softball On The Road To Tuscaloosa

A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State. The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference ... (click for more)

"A Strong Ability To Come Back" - Chattanooga State Softball Ready For NJCAA Tournament

Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week. The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season’s tournament, this ... (click for more)


