Berke Says Contractor Took Money To Fix Tornado-Damaged Home And Bought Drugs To Resale

Attorney Ronnie Berke alleges in a Chancery Court lawsuit that he paid a contractor to fix a tornado-damaged home and he used the funds for a drug deal rather than fix the house.

The suit was brought against Stephen Tomlin and Blue Collar Construction.

Attorney Berke said he contracted for the repair of the home at 2212 Launcelot Road.

The suit says, "In spite of being paid a substantial sum of money, the defendant continually delayed beginning repairs. The delay in making repairs and the delay in putting on a roof caused further damage to the interior of the home."

Attorney Berke said the contractor was paid close to the entire agreed upon sum and was assured the money would be spent on purchasing materials.

The suit says, "Instead of purchasing materials, plaintiff alleges that the defendant took the money and purchased a large amount of drugs in an effort to later sell the drugs for a profit."

It says no materials were purchased and there was no further work on the house.

The suit asks $450,000 in compensatory damages and $900,000 in punitive damages.