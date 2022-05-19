2-Vehicle Fire On I-24 Eastbound Causes Traffic Backup Thursday Morning

A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound Thursday morning resulted in two cars catching fire.

At 7:19 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Engine 9 and Tanker 3, along with East Ridge companies, responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 24 EB at the Ridge Cut on Missionary Cut. Two cars were fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and by 8 a.m., it was out.

Fire officials on the scene said the blaze was caused by a crash. "One of the cars hit the other car from behind and it caused a fuel tank rupture, which ignited and caught both vehicles on fire," officials said.

There were no injuries. Everyone was out of the vehicles on emergency crew arrival. Traffic cameras captured fire units responding and putting the fire out.

The eastbound lanes were shut down while emergency crews handled the incident.

"We understand that this created traffic backups on a major roadway and we appreciate drivers’ patience as first responders worked diligently to tackle the fire and clear the scene, making it once again safe for travel," officials said.