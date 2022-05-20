Man, 25, Shot And Killed On 13th Avenue

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on 13th Avenue early Friday morning.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of 13th Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was walking in the area when shots were fired striking him.

Investigators are continuing to follow all leads in the case and it remains active.