 Friday, May 20, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 25, Shot And Killed On 13th Avenue

Friday, May 20, 2022
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on 13th Avenue early Friday morning.
 
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of 13th Avenue on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was walking in the area when shots were fired striking him.
 
Investigators are continuing to follow all leads in the case and it remains active.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app ( formerly CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.

May 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

May 20, 2022

Inmate With Pre-Existing Medical Condition Passes Away While In Custody

May 20, 2022

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine Charged With Health Care Fraud


An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

An inmate being treated at a local hospital for a serious pre-existing medical condition passed away Thursday while in HCSO custody. The inmate, Michael Terrell Gibbs, age 55, was originally ... (click for more)

John W. Oxendine has been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Oxendine was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

Inmate With Pre-Existing Medical Condition Passes Away While In Custody

An inmate being treated at a local hospital for a serious pre-existing medical condition passed away Thursday while in HCSO custody. The inmate, Michael Terrell Gibbs, age 55, was originally booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on March 3. He was booked with the knowledge that he had a pre-existing medical condition. Inmate Gibbs was transported to a local medical facility ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors