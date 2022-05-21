 Saturday, May 21, 2022 81.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Woman, 27, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Highway 27 South Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, May 21, 2022
A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 27 South early Saturday morning.
 
At approximately 3:03 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the traffic fatality in the 100 block of Highway 27 South.
 
Police said a Chevrolet was traveling south in the 100 block of Highway 27. For unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail. It then crossed the roadway to the left and struck the concrete median where it came to rest.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.
 
No other vehicles were involved.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.
  • The investigation is ongoing and will continue in a logical manner.  

May 22, 2022

