Woman, 27, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Highway 27 South Early Saturday Morning

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 27 South early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:03 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the traffic fatality in the 100 block of Highway 27 South.

Police said a Chevrolet was traveling south in the 100 block of Highway 27. For unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail. It then crossed the roadway to the left and struck the concrete median where it came to rest.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

