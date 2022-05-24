Marjorie Taylor Greene Tops GOP Primary For Georgia House 14; Colton Moore Narrowly Defeats Steve Henry In Race To Replace Jeff Mullis For State Senate 53

Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia House District 14 representative, won Tuesday's Republican primary by a large margin.

In the state Senate District 53 election to replace Jeff Mullis, former state Rep. Colton Moore won over Steve Henry.

Despite there being six candidates on the GOP ballot, Rep. Greene gained almost 70 percent of the vote.

She will face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the general election. He is an Army veteran, contractor and official in the State Department and Department of Defense.

Rep. Greene had 72,096. Her closest competitor was Jennifer Strahan with 17,571.

With three Democrats on the ballot, it was Flowers with over 75 percent of the vote. He had 20,039 votes.

Mr. Moore, who had lost to former Senator Mullis in the last election, won 14,631 to 13,804.

Mr. Moore was a state representative from Dade County from 2018 to 2020. Mr. Henry is a former Catoosa County Commissioner and mayor.

Mr. Henry won by almost 700 votes in his home Catoosa County. However, Mr. Moore took Chattooga, Dade, Floyd and Walker counties.

Senator Mullis held the seat for 22 years before deciding not to seek a new term.