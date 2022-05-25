 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former Dunlap Police Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault, Official Misconduct

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Jack Johnson
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Dunlap police officer, who faces charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct.

In March, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents began investigating allegations that on Feb. 26, a Dunlap patrol officer used excessive force during the arrest of a male subject who led officers on a chase that ended in Sequatchie County. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Jack Johnson as that officer. He is no longer employed by the Dunlap Police Department.

On Monday, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jack Alexander Johnson, 27, with one count of aggravated assault and one count of official misconduct.

Johnson turned himself in at the Sequatchie County Jail on Wednesday, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.


Grand Jury True Bills

Robert Fleming, 36, Arrested In Chattanooga, For Murder Of Woman In Florida

