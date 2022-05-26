Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN

18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON

4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENNETT, MARK WENDALL

305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103



BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOWMAN, DERAESEAN DETRELL

1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

4414 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BRITT, JUSTIN TERRY

24 PARROT LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYRD, CHRISTIAN

9004 WELLTHOR CIR Soddy Daisy, 373793340

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ

1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON

705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, SAMMY DEE

8321 PINE RIDGE RD.





OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFLEMING, ROBERT JERRY5607 UTICA AVE CLEVELAND, 44103Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GANN, WALTER JAMES432 BALLARD STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARGOINS, SAVANNAH BROOKE12019 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37336Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHALE, BYRON LEBRON5922 HILLECREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHEARD, TITUS LEBRON437 RIVERSIDE DR Jackson, 383015720Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHENLEY, TABITHA DEANN4404 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061103Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWJACKSON, KEISHA SHONTE4037 TEARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, CORDARUS DARNELL1302 CITY CO CHATTANOOGA, 374071022Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONKAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON1337 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTKNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL726 FULTON ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEMING, JOSHUA DAVID2205 VIOLET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASON, CHRISTOPHER PERRY350 W HERMAN ST PENSACOLA,Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCNABB, MALIK DEYONTE4824 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENEIGHBORS, NATASHIA2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 30740Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALENEWMAN, ANGELA TIFFANY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEMONSKI, THEODORE RUSSELL406 REDBUD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHEETS, DONALD EUGENE2055 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TIMMONS, ANTONIO LEVON2215 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374073615Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWATSON, JEANET KARMINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTWIDER, WENDY GAIL3736 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR