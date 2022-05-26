 Thursday, May 26, 2022 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON 
4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENNETT, MARK WENDALL 
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOWMAN, DERAESEAN DETRELL 
1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL 
4414 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BRITT, JUSTIN TERRY 
24 PARROT LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BYRD, CHRISTIAN 
9004 WELLTHOR CIR Soddy Daisy, 373793340 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY 
8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ 
1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON 
705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, SAMMY DEE 
8321 PINE RIDGE RD.

OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FLEMING, ROBERT JERRY 
5607 UTICA AVE CLEVELAND, 44103 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GANN, WALTER JAMES 
432 BALLARD STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOINS, SAVANNAH BROOKE 
12019 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HALE, BYRON LEBRON 
5922 HILLECREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HEARD, TITUS LEBRON 
437 RIVERSIDE DR Jackson, 383015720 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HENLEY, TABITHA DEANN 
4404 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061103 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JACKSON, KEISHA SHONTE 
4037 TEARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL 
1302 CITY CO CHATTANOOGA, 374071022 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

KAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON 
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL 
726 FULTON ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA 
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
2205 VIOLET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASON, CHRISTOPHER PERRY 
350 W HERMAN ST PENSACOLA, 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCNABB, MALIK DEYONTE 
4824 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA 
2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

NEWMAN, ANGELA TIFFANY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEMONSKI, THEODORE RUSSELL 
406 REDBUD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHEETS, DONALD EUGENE 
2055 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW 
700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TIMMONS, ANTONIO LEVON 
2215 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374073615 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATSON, JEANET KARMINE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WIDER, WENDY GAIL 
3736 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR



May 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Agrees Intoxicated Son And His Girlfriend Can Stay On Porch Until Storm Passes; Man Yelling Near ATM Outside Of Raceway Is Disturbing Customers

May 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 26, 2022

Duplex Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon


A man on 15th Avenue told police that his son had shown up to his home just prior to calling and was highly intoxicated. The man said he wished for both his son, as well as his girlfriend, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a duplex fire in the 4700 block of Murray Lake Lane off Highway 58 Wednesday afternoon. Quint 6, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 4, Quint 8, Squad 19, Battalion ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Agrees Intoxicated Son And His Girlfriend Can Stay On Porch Until Storm Passes; Man Yelling Near ATM Outside Of Raceway Is Disturbing Customers

A man on 15th Avenue told police that his son had shown up to his home just prior to calling and was highly intoxicated. The man said he wished for both his son, as well as his girlfriend, to leave his residence due to their actions and levels of intoxication. He told police that at this time, due to the thunderstorms currently passing through the area, he did not have any issues ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON 4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ask The Right Questions About County Mayor Race

It’s important to ask the right questions. If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely “Vote Red till Dead” types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of “Vote Blue no Matter Who” sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Man And The Tree

During my Morning Readings one day last week I came across an essay that appeared in the Epoch Times on October 27, 2020 entitled ‘The Man’s Pledge.’ It is one of many stories from the newspaper’s readers to its “Dear Next Generation” where the idea is to plant … well, figuratively take a seed pod from an older tree and nurture a seedling that will grow into a new tree. The story ... (click for more)

Sports

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)

Lee Track Prepares For NCAA Division II Track Meet

When the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, eight Lee University representatives will be among the total of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors