Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON
4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENNETT, MARK WENDALL
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOWMAN, DERAESEAN DETRELL
1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
4414 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BRITT, JUSTIN TERRY
24 PARROT LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYRD, CHRISTIAN
9004 WELLTHOR CIR Soddy Daisy, 373793340
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ
1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON
705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
8321 PINE RIDGE RD.
OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FLEMING, ROBERT JERRY
5607 UTICA AVE CLEVELAND, 44103
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GANN, WALTER JAMES
432 BALLARD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOINS, SAVANNAH BROOKE
12019 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37336
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOODWIN, STEVEN RYAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HALE, BYRON LEBRON
5922 HILLECREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HEARD, TITUS LEBRON
437 RIVERSIDE DR Jackson, 383015720
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENLEY, TABITHA DEANN
4404 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061103
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JACKSON, KEISHA SHONTE
4037 TEARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL
1302 CITY CO CHATTANOOGA, 374071022
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
KAINESSIE, TAMMY HUTCHINSON
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL
726 FULTON ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
2205 VIOLET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASON, CHRISTOPHER PERRY
350 W HERMAN ST PENSACOLA,
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCNABB, MALIK DEYONTE
4824 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA
2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 30740
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
NEWMAN, ANGELA TIFFANY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEMONSKI, THEODORE RUSSELL
406 REDBUD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHEETS, DONALD EUGENE
2055 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW
700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TIMMONS, ANTONIO LEVON
2215 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374073615
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATSON, JEANET KARMINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WIDER, WENDY GAIL
3736 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR