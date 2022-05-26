 Thursday, May 26, 2022 72.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots For Ages 5-11

Thursday, May 26, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals ages 5-11 at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning on Friday. Per the  CDC, individuals 5-11 years of age are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five months after the second shot in their primary series. 

 

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID.

If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

 

5-11 Pfizer Booster Sites:


East 3rd Street Campus, 921 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37403

·         Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Road, Soddy Daisy, Tn. 37379

·         Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, Tn. 37308

·         Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ooltewah Health Clinic, 5520 High St Ooltewah, Tn. 37363

·         Wednesday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Additional Information & Resources

·        Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

·        To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website athttps://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance. 

·         Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

 


May 26, 2022

Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Being High While Daughter, 22 Months, Died In Car

May 26, 2022

Stolen Car Recovered, Felon Fugitive Behind Bars In Collegedale

May 26, 2022

Citizens Invited To Give Input For A New Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Plan


Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, of LaFayette, was convicted on Friday by a Walker County jury of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 22-month old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence ... (click for more)

Collegedale Police were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle in the Little Debbie Parkway area and quickly located it at the Murphy gas station at 5590 Little Debbie Parkway. When officers ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly said citizens are invited to help with the creation of a new Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan. A community workshop will be Wednesday, June 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Being High While Daughter, 22 Months, Died In Car

Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, of LaFayette, was convicted on Friday by a Walker County jury of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 22-month old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence presented at trial showed that on June 4, 2020, Kyla Padgett was using methamphetamine and marijuana while her young daughter was in her care. Ms. Padgett brought her daughter and a male friend ... (click for more)

Stolen Car Recovered, Felon Fugitive Behind Bars In Collegedale

Collegedale Police were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle in the Little Debbie Parkway area and quickly located it at the Murphy gas station at 5590 Little Debbie Parkway. When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, he fled the scene in the stolen car and headed south on I-75. The pursuit ended on Alice Drive in Chattanooga when the vehicle crashed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Howard Graduates Shined Despite Gang Interruption

I have had many career highlights, but none like the partnership that Lookout Mountain Conservancy has enjoyed with The Howard School for the past 10 years. I have gotten to know hundreds of the students, and I often walk away thinking how fantastic these students are, and yet, how misunderstood. May 20, 2022, is a great example. I attended The Howard School graduation at Finley ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Man And The Tree

During my Morning Readings one day last week I came across an essay that appeared in the Epoch Times on October 27, 2020 entitled ‘The Man’s Pledge.’ It is one of many stories from the newspaper’s readers to its “Dear Next Generation” where the idea is to plant … well, figuratively take a seed pod from an older tree and nurture a seedling that will grow into a new tree. The story ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Third Round Bound

A rematch with Wallace State is in the NJCAA cards for Chattanooga State softball after they took care of Snead State in the eliminations second round of the national tournament. Chattanooga State went 54-9, and Wallace State accounted for three of those nine losses. Against Snead State, the Tigers' attack was jump-started by a couple of long balls from their catcher. ... (click for more)

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors