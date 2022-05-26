Health Department To Begin Administering Pfizer Booster Shots For Ages 5-11

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals ages 5-11 at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning on Friday. Per the CDC, individuals 5-11 years of age are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five months after the second shot in their primary series.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID.

If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

5-11 Pfizer Booster Sites:



East 3rd Street Campus, 921 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37403

· Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Road, Soddy Daisy, Tn. 37379



· Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, Tn. 37308



· Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ooltewah Health Clinic, 5520 High St Ooltewah, Tn. 37363



· Wednesday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Additional Information & Resources



· Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.



· To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website athttps://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.

· Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance.

· Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.