Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, SHADOW BERRY

1444 WILSON ROAD APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BAYLOR, JEANETTE WOOD

190 R M BOSEMAN BELTON, 29627

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL

128 RAMEY HEDGE ACCESS RD TRENTON, 30742

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FTA (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

FTA (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BRUNO, SCOTT JON

4828 STAGG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



DAVIS, JODY RYAN

1277 OLD HWY 2 CISCO, 30708

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUKE, MARCELLA DIANE

727 EAST 11TH MOUNT PLEASANT, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE

1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT OF IDENTITY)



FEARS, ROBERT DEJUAN

3719 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA

1208 POPLAR ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023831

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FITCH, MARKEL L

1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



FOLEY, BRIAN J

807 BROOKCREST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING



FORD, DYKEVIS REKELL

23 M L KING RD APT A3 FAYETTE, 39069

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



GARRINGER, ROBERT WILLIAM

7519 TOESTRING VALLEY ROAD SPRINGS CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GETER, MARCISHA ANNETTE

1713 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GONZALEZ, LUIS MIGUEL

1403 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, LATERRIA DENISE

4618 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS

1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAGEMEYER, CHARLES BRUCE

203 IVY ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEDT UNDER $1000.00)HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE415 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215126Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL4100 FOREST ACRES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTHAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA2515 JUDSON LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTHONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELLEY, RYAN OVELL4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILROY, CALEB P6932 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212509Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKITCHEN, ROBERT5045 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDLAKINS, BAREY DENNIS117 MILL AVE RUTLEDGE, 37861Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLANDRUM, PERRY KENNETH951 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEE, ANGELA60 GRIST MILL DRIVE HENDERSONVILLE, 28739Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEVERETT, GREGORY124 LYNCHBERG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)LUEVANO-RODREGUIZ, LUIS ANGEL939 CROSS ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 373419664Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101461Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)THEFT OF PROPERTY 9AUTO THEFT)THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)MASON, MALECCA DEMORRIS3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD5308 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKENNA, DONALD ESTERBROOK2206 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOUNDZOURIS, STEVEN ANTHONY1781 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, ROBERT SAMUEL8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSOKELLEY, DANA5715 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373433707Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTOWENS, ALLAN DEWAYNE712 N HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30288Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE5008 CAROLINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPEAY, GEOFFERY DUVAL1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPHILPOTT, RONALD JASONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRADO, ANDREW P5887 KAREB ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAFIQUE, DAVID O258 BERRY PATCH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMIREZ, LUZ DIVINA1116 WILLOWDALE RD NW DALTON, 307206970Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RAMIREZ-REYNOSO, BALDOMERO RAMIREZ1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RELIFORD, DESMOND R1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBINSON, WAYNE ST PATRICK370 NORTWEST DRIVE ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)ROTHWELL, RANDALL LYNN335 ALABAMA AVE #16 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGRUSBRIDGE, JACKSON W141 EVANS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRUSSELL, DARRIUS2875 HUMPHRIES DR SE ATLANTA, 303542433Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSALO, CODY WILLIAM301 ACCORN OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON9203 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMS, KELLY EDWIN143 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMS, PATRICK JONATHAN4243 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMULIS, JOSHUA J11132 MAUI WAY APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROMORPHONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHESMITH, EDWARD CASH220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, TIFFANY MARIE1110 SOUTH WILLOW STREET APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGTHOMAS, ROBERT LLOYDHOMELESS BRISTOL, 37620Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGTONEY, JONATHAN GABRIEL4125 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDWILEY, SAMUEL DALE4203 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF IFENTANYL FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00 POSSESSIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW8270 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCRIMINAL TRESPASSING