Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 
607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, SHADOW BERRY 
1444 WILSON ROAD APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BAYLOR, JEANETTE WOOD 
190 R M BOSEMAN BELTON, 29627 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL 
128 RAMEY HEDGE ACCESS RD TRENTON, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
FTA (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BRUNO, SCOTT JON 
4828 STAGG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

DAVIS, JODY RYAN 
1277 OLD HWY 2 CISCO, 30708 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUKE, MARCELLA DIANE 
727 EAST 11TH MOUNT PLEASANT, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE 
1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

FEARS, ROBERT DEJUAN 
3719 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA 
1208 POPLAR ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023831 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FITCH, MARKEL L 
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FOLEY, BRIAN J 
807 BROOKCREST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING

FORD, DYKEVIS REKELL 
23 M L KING RD APT A3 FAYETTE, 39069 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GARRINGER, ROBERT WILLIAM 
7519 TOESTRING VALLEY ROAD SPRINGS CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GETER, MARCISHA ANNETTE 
1713 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GONZALEZ, LUIS MIGUEL 
1403 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, LATERRIA DENISE 
4618 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS 
1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAGEMEYER, CHARLES BRUCE 
203 IVY ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEDT UNDER $1000.00)

HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE 
415 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215126 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL 
4100 FOREST ACRES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA 
2515 JUDSON LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN 
512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILROY, CALEB P 
6932 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212509 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KITCHEN, ROBERT 
5045 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

LAKINS, BAREY DENNIS 
117 MILL AVE RUTLEDGE, 37861 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LANDRUM, PERRY KENNETH 
951 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, ANGELA 
60 GRIST MILL DRIVE HENDERSONVILLE, 28739 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEVERETT, GREGORY 
124 LYNCHBERG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

LUEVANO-RODREGUIZ, LUIS ANGEL 
939 CROSS ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 373419664 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101461 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
THEFT OF PROPERTY 9AUTO THEFT)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)

MASON, MALECCA DEMORRIS 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD 
5308 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENNA, DONALD ESTERBROOK 
2206 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOUNDZOURIS, STEVEN ANTHONY 
1781 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, ROBERT SAMUEL 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

OKELLEY, DANA 
5715 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373433707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

OWENS, ALLAN DEWAYNE 
712 N HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30288 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE 
5008 CAROLINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEAY, GEOFFERY DUVAL 
1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILPOTT, RONALD JASON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RADO, ANDREW P 
5887 KAREB ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAFIQUE, DAVID O 
258 BERRY PATCH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMIREZ, LUZ DIVINA 
1116 WILLOWDALE RD NW DALTON, 307206970 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RAMIREZ-REYNOSO, BALDOMERO RAMIREZ 
1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RELIFORD, DESMOND R 
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBINSON, WAYNE ST PATRICK 
370 NORTWEST DRIVE ATLANTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

ROTHWELL, RANDALL LYNN 
335 ALABAMA AVE #16 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

RUSBRIDGE, JACKSON W 
141 EVANS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RUSSELL, DARRIUS 
2875 HUMPHRIES DR SE ATLANTA, 303542433 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SALO, CODY WILLIAM 
301 ACCORN OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON 
9203 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, KELLY EDWIN 
143 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS, PATRICK JONATHAN 
4243 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMULIS, JOSHUA J 
11132 MAUI WAY APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROMORPHON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

SMITH, EDWARD CASH 
220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, TIFFANY MARIE 
1110 SOUTH WILLOW STREET APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

THOMAS, ROBERT LLOYD 
HOMELESS BRISTOL, 37620 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

TONEY, JONATHAN GABRIEL 
4125 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

WILEY, SAMUEL DALE 
4203 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) (
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF IFENTANYL FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1000.00 POSSESSION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)

WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW 
8270 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


