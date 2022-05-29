Police Blotter: Wife Can Stay As Couple Works Things Out; Dumpster Rolls Into Mercedes-Benz

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious couple at the Waffle House, 5466 153 Hwy. The caller said the couple kept trying to walk into the street. Police encountered a white male and a white female (matching the clothing description given by the anonymous caller) sitting on the curb outside the Waffle House. Police asked them if they were ok, and they said they were trying to get a tow truck to take their broken down car to a shop to get it fixed. Police offered to call them one, and they then realized they had lost the key. They both provided ID, and neither had any warrants. Police checked with Waffle House employees, and they said they were fine with the couple remaining as long as they didn't cause any issues for the restaurant. The couple agreed to not walk in the street or bother customers.

Local church security at 707 S. Beech St. called in a suspicious person yelling and cussing. Police arrived and found a man in the playground area pacing and talking to himself. The man told police he is homeless in the area and was just out for a walk. He did admit he was yelling before police arrived. Police provided him with some names of places that could help him get back on his feet. The man calmly left the area.

An anonymous caller told police that the people in an apartment on Spring Creek Road were playing loud music and the caller wanted it to stop. Police knocked on the door of the apartment and the owner came outside. Police asked him to turn down his music. The man agreed and apologized.

A man on N. Germantown Road told police that a woman he had gone out with a couple times came by and vandalized his window and his apartment door, causing damage to both. The man said he did not wish to press charges at this time.

A woman on Stratton Place Drive told police that her sister was mailing her Social Security card to her. She said that she has not received it yet. She said she does not know if it is lost in the mail or if her sister still has it. The woman also wanted to report that someone had used her Uber Eats account to make fraudulent charges.

A woman told police that while she and her husband were working out at Gold's Gym, 6933 Lee Hwy., another gym member approached her husband. She said the man was yelling, saying derogatory words towards him, and directed them at her as well. She said she quickly intervened to speak up on their behalf. She said eventually they separated; however, she said she believes all this stems from two years ago when the man sent her messages through her Instagram account saying he was very interested in her. Police then spoke with the man, who said he had an issue with the woman's husband staring at him, and not with her. The man also said he never messaged

the woman through her Instagram account. The woman did provide these messages to police, that she had saved. All of them agreed there will not be any further problems.

Police observed a Sprinter van sitting by itself in the rear parking area at 1139 W 40th St. at 9:10 p.m. An officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver, who said that he was visiting Chattanooga and was waiting in this parking lot until the library opened. He said that he attempted to wait in the library parking lot, but he decided not to after he noticed the no parking signs posted around the business.



A disorder was reported at a residence on 6th Ave. Police spoke with a woman who was on her front porch with friends. She said she didn't call the police for anything. She then said it was probably her sister who called because her sister got upset with her for making her bring her son home. She said it was a verbal disagreement between the two of them.

Vandalism was reported at Kindred Hospital, 709 Walnut St. An employee told officers he found a door that had been bolted shut, with broken hardware at 1:34 a.m. The man showed police camera footage of a black male at 10:45 p.m. come in through the bottom floor exit. The man walked down the hallway and went into a staircase entrance for approximately 30 seconds. The man then walked back down the hallway and left from the entrance he had entered. The man provided police with pictures of the man and the damage to the door.

An employee at Enterprise Rental Car, 2148 Chapman Road, found a firearm (handgun) inside

of the middle console of a rental vehicle that was returned overnight. The employee gave police the name of the man in Chattanooga who rented the car. A check of the serial # of the gun came back not stolen/not on file. The firearm was turned into the CPD Property Division.

A woman on E. 32nd Street told police that sometime overnight someone slashed her tire ($200).

There is no suspect information.

A man told police that someone took a sleeping bag, phone charging cables, needles, medication and ketamine from his car while it was parked at 349 Walnut St. He said he left the car door unlocked. The man said he did not wish to prosecute, he just wants police to know that vehicles are being broken into around that area.

An employee for Republic Services told officers he was removing dumpsters from the garage and placing them behind his truck at 99 Walnut St. He said he got back in his truck and then saw the dumpster roll down a small incline and run into a Mercedes-Benz C4A. The dumpster made a dent and paint transfer onto the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not present during this incident. There are pictures of the damage to the vehicle and a picture of the dumpster. The license plate was placed into CAD when and if the owner calls to report the damage, there will be a report already made.