Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENETTO, SAMANTHA ASHLEY

275 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 373535409

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLIN, JAMES EUGENE

902 S. CHANCERY ST. /HOMELESS MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ESCAMBIA CO. FLORIDA)



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

1716 MITCHELL AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE

748 W.

12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCLEEK, KIMBERLY855 ROSE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IVSIMPLE POSSESSIONCOLLIER, MARTIN DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN144 EWTON ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ESCOBAR, ELIEZER AZAEL121 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD1416E 5TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDGREEN, DEVIN JORDAN217 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILL, JONATHAN THOMAS1108 NORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGIVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALAWSON, MAX NICKALUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYLITTLE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE2704 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162623Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARTIN, JERRY103 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113921Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKEE, DANA LYNN1000 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MILLENER, ELMONDNO228 WEST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMIRANDA, ENRIQUAE2520 E 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMORGAN, RODNEY JAMES6603 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)MORRIS, CHRISTOPHER D7001 WINDCREST LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSPUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGQUINN, TYREE D3901 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRAMSEY, ALMETA RENEE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064111Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER325 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTSMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE779 EAST MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112626Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGTRIMBLE, QUINCY ALEXANDER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATKINS, ANNIKA KAMARI4100 HIGHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC