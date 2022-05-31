 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Say Davis Emptied Gun On Man Who Was Killed In Front Of East Lake Elementary School

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Daques Davis
Daques Davis

Police say Daques Del Davis emptied his gun on a man he had just passed while walking in front of East Lake Elementary School.

Davis, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in the May 20 slaying on 13th Avenue of 25-year-old Kendale Storey.

Police summoned to the scene found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. 

It was found that the shooting was captured on video from multiple angles.

The video shows that the two passed on the sidewalk, then Davis "with no apparent provocation" turned and began to fire multiple shots at close range.

Police said Davis appeared to empty the gun, then he continued to try to fire more though it was empty.

A Taurus 9mm handgun consistent with the caliber used in the shooting was found in a residential trash can on 13th Avenue across the street from the elementary school.

Police said they were able to identify the shooter as Daques Davis. 

Police said Davis admitted that the image on the video of the shooter was him. He also admitted that the clothing he was wearing in video at a park the same evening were consistent with that worn during the shooting.

The firearm was traced back to its purchase last year. Police said there was a connection between the purchaser and Davis and that Davis was present when it was bought. The gun purchase was also on video.

Davis has a domestic violence conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

 

 

 

 


