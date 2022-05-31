 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

City Council Approves ADUs, Senior Residences On North Moore Road On 2nd Reading; Holds Budget Hearing

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on second and final reading allowing additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city.

Previously, they were allowed only in the Form Based Code section.

The council also gave final approval to senior apartments adjacent to Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church.

Councilman Chip Henderson asked that adjacent parking lots be used on a shared basis "rather than putting in a lot of new asphalt."

The council held a 6 p.m. hearing on the upcoming budget with citizens allowed to speak for two minutes each.

The council will go over the budget together next Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 


19-Year-Old Woman Drowns In Watts Bar Lake Monday Evening; Sister Of American Idol Contestant

Madison Taylor, 19, of Rhea County, drowned Monday evening in Watts Bar Lake. American Idol contestant Drake McClain Taylor said on his Facebook page that the victim is his sister. He asked for prayers and privacy for the family. He is from Spring City. Rescuers had been searching the waters since receiving a call around 6:30 p.m. Ms. Taylor entered the water from a ... (click for more)

City Council Approves ADUs, Senior Residences On North Moore Road On 2nd Reading; Holds Budget Hearing

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on second and final reading allowing additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city. Previously, they were allowed only in the Form Based Code section. The council also gave final approval to senior apartments adjacent to Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Councilman Chip Henderson asked that adjacent parking lots ... (click for more)

Remembering Pat Rose

Charles A. “Pat” Rose will be remembered for re-developing the central business district downtown but he was also a dear friend. He served two terms as mayor of Chattanooga from 1975 until 1983. Mayor Rose passed away early Monday morning. I was honored to cover the mayor as a reporter for many of those years. The Orlando, Florida native began working for the city of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mass Shootings Mount

It has now been a week since 22 people were killed and another 17 were injured by a crazed gunman last Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. And it has been two days since Saturday night when six kids – none old enough to hold a driver’s license – were tragically shot in downtown Chattanooga by some other kids in a melee that borders on the unthinkable. Now comes word from The Gun Violence ... (click for more)

Brandon Hudgins Repeats At Chattanooga Chase

There were a lot of holiday celebrations in the Chattanooga area on Monday for Memorial Day, but none were any more festive or energetic than the one at Riverview Park. The occasion was the 55 th running of the Chattanooga Chase, a classic 8K road race that provides runners with some of the most scenic and challenging roads in Hamilton County. They had another large turnout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Comes Up Big As Vols Win SEC Tournament

Camden Sewell comes across as a quiet individual, a young man of few words. The Tennessee pitcher didn’t need many words to get the start on Sunday in what was the Vols’ most significant game of the baseball season to date. And he didn’t have to articulate any of them. He simply typed them into his phone and sent them via text message to Coach Tony Vitello. “I want the ... (click for more)


