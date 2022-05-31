City Council Approves ADUs, Senior Residences On North Moore Road On 2nd Reading; Holds Budget Hearing

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on second and final reading allowing additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city.

Previously, they were allowed only in the Form Based Code section.

The council also gave final approval to senior apartments adjacent to Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church.

Councilman Chip Henderson asked that adjacent parking lots be used on a shared basis "rather than putting in a lot of new asphalt."

The council held a 6 p.m. hearing on the upcoming budget with citizens allowed to speak for two minutes each.

The council will go over the budget together next Tuesday at 2 p.m.