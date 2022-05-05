State Rep. Mark Hall Passes Legislation To Fight Illegal Tire Dumping In Tennessee

State Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, announces passage of his legislation to increase the punishment for illegal tire disposal in Tennessee.

House Bill 1833 expands the definition of aggravated criminal littering to include knowingly placing, dropping or throwing two or more tires onto public or private property without permission.

Aggravated criminal littering involving two or more tires would be a Class A misdemeanor, according to the legislation. The charge would be upgraded to a Class E felony for the first conviction if it involves eight or more tires.

“Illegally disposing of tires is not only hazardous to the environment, but it puts an undue burden on the property owner to clean up,” Rep. Hall said. “With this legislation we are sending a clear message that Bradley County and the rest of Tennessee are not dumping grounds.”

Since early 2021, at least seven different locations have been found in Bradley County where thousands of tires have been illegally dumped, according to Amanda Peels, executive director of the nonprofit Keep Cleveland & Bradley County Beautiful. An estimated 20,000 tires in all are believed to have discarded on the private properties without the owners’ consent. Nearly 7,500 tires have been removed by volunteers so far.

In addition to possible imprisonment and fines, state law requires anyone convicted of aggravated criminal littering to be sentenced to no more than 160 hours removing litter from public locations such as highways, playgrounds or parks. A judge may also require up to eight hours of work in a recycling center or other similar location.

House Bill 1833 was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly last month and will now go to Governor Bill Lee to be signed into law.