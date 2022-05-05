CPD Narcotics Unit Announces 14 Indictments In 9 Overdose Deaths Going Back To 2020

CPD's Narcotics Unit announced on Thursday the indictments of 14 people for their roles in nine separate overdose death cases that have occurred in Chattanooga going back as far as 2020.

These investigations have been long in duration and extensive in scope. Investigators have been challenged with these cases as they require a level of persistence and an ability to adapt to changing environments not often seen in other areas of investigation.

Officials said, "Today that persistence and determination is paying dividends and we are proud to announce the results of their hard work thus far."





Assistant Chief over Investigations Zac McCullough said, " These cases represent just a small fraction of a horrible epidemic that is sweeping our country, and impacting our community. We hope by bringing these offenders to justice that the families can have some closure, and our community can feel a little safer."

Here are the indictments:

Overdose Death 8-14-2020

Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: second-degree murder



Overdose Death 9-11-2020

Indicted: Hunter Rogers W/M 10-9-1996 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence

Indicted: Genea Davis W/F 11-02-1977 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence



Overdose Death 4-22-2021

Indicted: Dustin Parris W/M 11-5-1980 Charges: second-degree murder, delivery of Fentanyl

Indicted: Mistee Howard W/F 4-10-1977 Charges: facilitation of second-degree murder



Overdose Death 6-20-2021

Indicted: Joshua Santana W/M 11-07-1997 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine

Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl

Indicted: Nathan Hudson W/M 2-4-1978 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl

Indicted: Malik Massey B/M 10-18-1996 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl, tampering with evidence

Indicted: Keith Pointer B/M 4-28-1981 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine, facilitation to deliver Heroin, tampering with evidence



Overdose Death 8-27-2021

Indicted: Taylor Neely W/F 4-11-1997 Charges: second-degree murder



Overdose Death 9-20-2021

Indicted: Kori Konran W/F 9-11-1992 Charges: second-degree murder



Overdose Death 11-29-2021

Indicted: Joshua Wilson W/M 10-13-1990 Charges: second-degree murder



Overdose Death 2-9-2022

Indicted: Cheyenne Anglea W/F 4-18-1993 Charges: second-degree murder



Overdose Death 2-17-2022

Arrest Warrant: Ryan Blainey W/M 10-25-1987 Charges: second-degree murder

If you know anyone who is struggling with addiction, you can contact the Hamilton County Coalition or the Chattanooga Police Department for assistance.























