CPD Narcotics Unit Announces 14 Indictments In 9 Overdose Deaths Going Back To 2020

CPD's Narcotics Unit announced on Thursday the indictments of 14 people for their roles in nine separate overdose death cases that have occurred in Chattanooga going back as far as 2020.
These investigations have been long in duration and extensive in scope. Investigators have been challenged with these cases as they require a level of persistence and an ability to adapt to changing environments not often seen in other areas of investigation.
Officials said, "Today that persistence and determination is paying dividends and we are proud to announce the results of their hard work thus far."
Assistant Chief over Investigations Zac McCullough said, "These cases represent just a small fraction of a horrible epidemic that is sweeping our country, and impacting our community. We hope by bringing these offenders to justice that the families can have some closure, and our community can feel a little safer."
Here are the indictments:
Overdose Death 8-14-2020
Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: second-degree murder
Overdose Death 9-11-2020
Indicted: Hunter Rogers W/M 10-9-1996 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence
Indicted: Genea Davis W/F 11-02-1977 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence
Overdose Death 4-22-2021
Indicted: Dustin Parris W/M 11-5-1980 Charges: second-degree murder, delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Mistee Howard W/F 4-10-1977 Charges: facilitation of second-degree murder
Overdose Death 6-20-2021
Indicted: Joshua Santana W/M 11-07-1997 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine
Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Nathan Hudson W/M 2-4-1978 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Malik Massey B/M 10-18-1996 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl, tampering with evidence
Indicted: Keith Pointer B/M 4-28-1981 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine, facilitation to deliver Heroin, tampering with evidence
Overdose Death 8-27-2021
Indicted: Taylor Neely W/F 4-11-1997 Charges: second-degree murder
Overdose Death 9-20-2021
Indicted: Kori Konran W/F 9-11-1992 Charges: second-degree murder
Overdose Death 11-29-2021
Indicted: Joshua Wilson W/M 10-13-1990 Charges: second-degree murder
Overdose Death 2-9-2022
Indicted: Cheyenne Anglea W/F 4-18-1993 Charges: second-degree murder
Overdose Death 2-17-2022
Arrest Warrant: Ryan Blainey W/M 10-25-1987 Charges: second-degree murder
If you know anyone who is struggling with addiction, you can contact the Hamilton County Coalition or the Chattanooga Police Department for assistance.