 Thursday, May 5, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


CPD Narcotics Unit Announces 14 Indictments In 9 Overdose Deaths Going Back To 2020

Thursday, May 5, 2022
CPD's Narcotics Unit announced on Thursday the indictments of 14 people for their roles in nine separate overdose death cases that have occurred in Chattanooga going back as far as 2020.
 
These investigations have been long in duration and extensive in scope. Investigators have been challenged with these cases as they require a level of persistence and an ability to adapt to changing environments not often seen in other areas of investigation.
 
Officials said, "Today that persistence and determination is paying dividends and we are proud to announce the results of their hard work thus far."

Assistant Chief over Investigations Zac McCullough said, "These cases represent just a small fraction of a horrible epidemic that is sweeping our country, and impacting our community. We hope by bringing these offenders to justice that the families can have some closure, and our community can feel a little safer."

Here are the indictments:

Overdose Death 8-14-2020
Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: second-degree murder
 
Overdose Death 9-11-2020
Indicted: Hunter Rogers W/M 10-9-1996 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence
Indicted: Genea Davis W/F 11-02-1977 Charges: criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence
 
Overdose Death 4-22-2021
Indicted: Dustin Parris W/M 11-5-1980 Charges: second-degree murder, delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Mistee Howard W/F 4-10-1977 Charges: facilitation of second-degree murder
 
Overdose Death 6-20-2021
Indicted: Joshua Santana W/M 11-07-1997 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine 
Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Nathan Hudson W/M 2-4-1978 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl
Indicted: Malik Massey B/M 10-18-1996 Charges: delivery of Fentanyl, tampering with evidence
Indicted: Keith Pointer B/M 4-28-1981 Charges: delivery of Methamphetamine, facilitation to deliver Heroin, tampering with evidence
 
Overdose Death 8-27-2021
Indicted: Taylor Neely W/F 4-11-1997 Charges: second-degree murder
 
Overdose Death 9-20-2021
Indicted: Kori Konran W/F 9-11-1992 Charges: second-degree murder
 
Overdose Death 11-29-2021
Indicted: Joshua Wilson W/M 10-13-1990 Charges: second-degree murder
 
Overdose Death 2-9-2022
Indicted: Cheyenne Anglea W/F 4-18-1993 Charges: second-degree murder

Overdose Death 2-17-2022
Arrest Warrant: Ryan Blainey W/M 10-25-1987 Charges: second-degree murder

If you know anyone who is struggling with addiction, you can contact the Hamilton County Coalition or the Chattanooga Police Department for assistance. 

 





 




May 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Has Car Stolen Twice In 1 Month; Couple Argues As She Moves Out

May 5, 2022

State Rep. Mark Hall Passes Legislation To Fight Illegal Tire Dumping In Tennessee

May 5, 2022

Storage Businesses On 12th Street, Benton Drive Sell For Over $13 Million


A woman at 200 Chestnut St. told police she first noticed her vehicle was stolen at approximately 10 p.m. but did not call it in immediately in case she had misplaced it. The rear passenger window ... (click for more)

State Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, announces passage of his legislation to increase the punishment for illegal tire disposal in Tennessee. House Bill 1833 expands the definition of aggravated ... (click for more)

Storage facilities on 12th Street, Benton Drive and Hixson Pike have sold for a total of over $16.3 million. They include the CubeSmart Self Storage at 824 East 12th and one at 4305 Benton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Has Car Stolen Twice In 1 Month; Couple Argues As She Moves Out

A woman at 200 Chestnut St. told police she first noticed her vehicle was stolen at approximately 10 p.m. but did not call it in immediately in case she had misplaced it. The rear passenger window was previously broken out and there was a bag covering it because she had previously locked herself out of it. She remembers locking the car prior to leaving it parked. This is the second ... (click for more)

State Rep. Mark Hall Passes Legislation To Fight Illegal Tire Dumping In Tennessee

State Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, announces passage of his legislation to increase the punishment for illegal tire disposal in Tennessee. House Bill 1833 expands the definition of aggravated criminal littering to include knowingly placing, dropping or throwing two or more tires onto public or private property without permission. Aggravated criminal littering involving two ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Far Should Modern Day Clergy Extend Their Role In Politics?

Historically, in the United States, there always has been some element of clergy involvement in politics. Within the black church, its leadership has been at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement, as a political voice for the Black community. This occurred mostly during the post Civil Rights Movement of the late 40s through the late 60s. It is safe to assert ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roe V. Wade In Tennessee

I’ll admit I know so little about Roe versus Wade that I did not know which side of the argument over abortion either party represented yet I am intensely interested in anything that draws this much passion from the American people. I am an on-line subscriber to the Nashville Tennessean, along with several other news sites that I include in my Morning Readings, and Mariah Timms, ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Pushed To The Limit By Auburn

When Tony Vitello showed up at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last Sunday, he sensed a different feel in the air. Tennessee’s baseball coach wasn’t indulging any flair for meteorology. He wasn’t checking the sky or feeling the wind sweep across the field. Instead, he was playing psychologist The Vols had been pushed to the rubber game of a three-game weekend series. A game Auburn ... (click for more)

Lee's Nedrow Named GSC Baseball Freshman Of The Year

With the annual 2022 Gulf South Conference Baseball Championship slated to begin on Friday, the All-GSC Team and major award honorees have been released. Lee’s Jack Nedrow was named the Freshman of the Year. The hard-throwing right hander will take an 8-4 record and 3.84 ERA in the conference tournament. He has fanned 58 batters and walked 18 in 79.2 innings of work. Redshirt ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors