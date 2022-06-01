Pat Rose, Former Chattanooga Mayor, Laid To Rest At The National Cemetery

“My Dad never wanted personal recognition for himself but gave all the credit to others and counted it a privilege to lead the city of Chattanooga.” Those words were from June Rose Penfold, daughter of the late Chattanooga Mayor Pat Rose, as she remembered her dad at his funeral on Wednesday.

A “Celebration of life” for the late mayor was held Wednesday at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.

Mr. Rose served in the Navy in the late 40’s so it was fitting the service open with the Navy Hymn.

Former Miss Tennessee Desiree Daniels sang two of the mayor's favorite songs, “Take my Hand Precious Lord” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” Mayor Rose often said Ms. Daniels was his favorite singer.

Ms. Daniels was Miss Hamilton County in 1982 and crowned Miss Tennessee, while Mr. Rose was mayor.

Ms. Penfold said life wasn’t the same for her father after her mom died in January. She said, “They’ll celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary together on June 25th in heaven.” Ms. Penfold said her dad always tried to include her mom in everything.

Ms. Penfold also remembered when it snowed her father would stay out all night with the public works crews breaking ice.



Dr. Bill Owens was Mayor Rose’s pastor for 25 years but friend much longer. Dr. Owens called Mayor Rose "a bridge builder.” He compared Mr. Rose to a picture of the mayor and his wife crossing the Walnut Street Bridge and nearly reaching the end. Dr. Owens said the mayor crossed over troubled waters many times but ended up building a bridge to unite the community.

Dr. Owens said no one wanted to bring people together and love one another more than Pat Rose. Dr. Owens said Pat Rose lived by the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Former Mayor Ron Littlefield spent a lot of time with Mayor Rose. He said Mayor Rose in a quiet manner led the fight for the downtown Trade Center. He recalled Mayor Rose meeting with Hamilton County Executive Dalton Roberts to work out differences; “We can see the results today.”

Former Mayor Littlefield said, “The Trade Center is the heart of our downtown and has generated millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.” According to Mayor Littlefield, Pat Rose was the main architect but wanted no credit saying it was the hard work of a lot of people both city and county. The Trade Center site was formerly railroad yards.

Evelyn Shankles worked for three different mayors - Ralph Kelley, Gene Roberts and Pat Rose. She said, “Pat was wonderful and very kind to everyone - especially those who worked in his office.” Mrs. Shankles also served as secretary to the City Commission.



Tommy Pruitt also worked in the Mayor’s office. He said Mayor Rose helped him in public as well as his private life and taught him how to treat people. Mr. Pruitt said Mayor Rose never once looked at a person’s skin color.



David Johnson, who is retired as Tivoli Theater, Memorial Auditorium general manager, also worked for Pat Rose in the Public Works Department. Mr. Johnson said, “Pat Rose was the most positive person I've ever known. He lifted me up when I was feeling low.” Mr. Johnson gives Mayor Rose a lot of credit for saving the Tivoli Theater when it faced the wrecking ball.

Although Pat Rose was from Orlando, Fla., he said, “Chattanooga is and always will be my home.” He was mayor from 1985 to 1983.

Mayor Rose was laid to rest with full military honors at the Chattanooga VA National Cemetery. He was 91.