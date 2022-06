Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BORAN, KASEY LEN

1436 PRIOR COVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, DONAL

251 RIVERWALK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART

2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA



BRITTON, BRENDA LYNN

10118 CRESTMONT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, SYLTRESHA LASHEL

4088 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161813

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BUNT, KAEDEN930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTBYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON3601 CLAIREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163504Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTCAMPBELL, JEREMY JERMALE7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 374215961Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECLARK, AARON JERMAINE238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFRANCISCO FELIPE, MINOR1713 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGEORGE, SAMUEL OLU510 CENTRAL DR APT 911 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILDON, KYAIR JONTE21005 BECKETT ST BOSSIER, 71111Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGFAILURE TO APPEARHEARN, DANIEL QUINCY1494 BUTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTHERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN747 WEST MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUDGINS, ROBERT145 IVY ROW LN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000AGGRAVATED BURGLARYJONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, JEFFERY L6123 BAYSWATER LN HIXSON, 373432585Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMEARS, DYLAN CHASE200 10TH AVE N DECHERD, 373243762Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMENDEZ-RAMIREZ, URBANO24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34721Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER NEAL307 HENDERSON ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)MYREE, JACQUELINE2216 E 26TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, DORIS LOUISE2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREDDING, KORRIELLE LARON1808 COWART ST APT 4 D CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFEDERALROUNSAVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES3816 JARREN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SALAZAR, JOHNATHAN LUCINO2206 N. DEPOT ST. VICTORIA, 77901Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSOLICITATION OF A MINORSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANSSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANSSHEPPARD, ROBERT8089 CHINKAPIN COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFELONY EVADING ARRESTSMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102153Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, LATUNYA SHARI1204 POPLAR ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023826Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPILLMAN, CHARLES HENERY6305 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163228Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JAKYIA1206 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVICARS, ANDREW SLATEN7415 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTVICENTE ITZEP, ELIEZER PITER2115 JENKINS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VILLANUEVA, DAVID SCOTT4088 PLATINUM WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, DONNELL DEWAYNE2004 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYOUNG, SHAWNA DEE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 30743Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)