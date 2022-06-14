16-Year-Old Shot In Brainerd Late Tuesday Night

A 16-year-old was shot in Brainerd late Monday night.
Chattanooga Police responded at 11:21 p.m. to the 500 block on Shawnee Trail on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers called for Hamilton County EMS and began rendering aid to the victim while also establishing and securing the crime scene.
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-
643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police said.