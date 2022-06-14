16-Year-Old Shot In Brainerd Late Tuesday Night

A 16-year-old was shot in Brainerd late Monday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 11:21 p.m. to the 500 block on Shawnee Trail on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. Officers called for Hamilton County EMS and began rendering aid to the victim while also establishing and securing the crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.