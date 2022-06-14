2 Teens, 16 And 18, Shot In Separate Incidents Late Monday Night

Two people, 16 and 18, were shot late Monday night in separate incidents.
Chattanooga Police responded at 11:21 p.m. to the 500 block on Shawnee Trail on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the boy, 16, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers called for Hamilton County EMS and began rendering aid to the victim while also establishing and securing the crime scene.
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police responded around 11:20 p.m. to a local hospital on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that the male victim, 18, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers and Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene after searching several locations in the city.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding these incidents to call 423-
643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police said.