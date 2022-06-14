 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 96.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Teens, 16 And 18, Shot In Separate Incidents Late Monday Night

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Two people, 16 and 18, were shot late Monday night in separate incidents.
Chattanooga Police responded at 11:21 p.m. to the 500 block on Shawnee Trail on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located the boy, 16, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers called for Hamilton County EMS and began rendering aid to the victim while also establishing and securing the crime scene.
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police responded around 11:20 p.m. to a local hospital on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers were informed that the male victim, 18, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers and Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene after searching several locations in the city.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding these incidents to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police said.

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

Signal Mountain Dealing With Rising Costs, Spending And Credit Card Limits

Ben Landress, One Of The Founders Of CBL & Associates, Dies At 94


Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate. * * * A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Dealing With Rising Costs, Spending And Credit Card Limits

The town of Signal Mountain is changing some policies to deal with rising costs. At the Monday council meeting there were discussions about changing the current purchasing levels that were last established in the early 2000’s. Finance Director Jennifer Broomfield said a big issue is being caused because of the drastic increases in prices. One example and the item of most concern ... (click for more)

Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Open Letter To Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy

When I arrived in Chattanooga my first thoughts about the city were how beautiful the mountains and the river are and my second thought was how lawless it seemed here. It seemed like a giant frat party of rednecks and gangstas. At first I put the lawlessness feeling down to the fact that we moved from the Washington, D.C. area which probably has the highest count of law enforcement ... (click for more)

Sports

"Nothing Really Bothers Her" - CFC's Rocio Carrizales Calm Under Pressure

In a game often defined by pace and lightning-quick moments, Rocio “Chiyo” Carrizales plays at her own speed. Despite playing the crucial last-line-of-defense role at center back, she never seems to be hurried as she makes tackles or clears balls away from the final third. But even though she enjoyed a successful five-year career at Dalton State and is now a starter for Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)


