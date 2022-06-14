 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Slatery Opposes New Guidance On Sex Discrimination By School Lunch Program

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The attorneys general say recent guidance from the USDA "imposes new - and unlawful - regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA." 

 

General Slatery said, "On May 5, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would expand its interpretation of the prohibition on sex discrimination found in Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity based on a flawed understanding of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v.

Clayton County.

 

"As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through The Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) - administered by the USDA - must comply with this unlawful application of Bostock and Title IX, or lose federal funding.

 

“This is yet another attempt by the executive branch and unelected regulators to do what only Congress is constitutionally authorized to do: change the law. They intentionally misread the Bostock decision to fit their social policy preferences and exclude the people and their elected representatives from the entire process. As Attorneys General we cannot just sit on the sidelines, and we will not.

 

"The National School Lunch Program services nearly 30 million schoolchildren each day, many who rely on it for breakfast, lunch, or both.  Approximately 100,000 public and non-profit private schools and residential childcare institutions receive federal funding to provide subsidized free or reduced-price meals for qualifying children.

 

"In the letter, the attorneys general say expanding the concept of 'discrimination on the basis of sex' to include gender identity and sexual orientation does far more than offer direction:

 

  • The Guidance is unlawful because it was issued without providing the States and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).

 

  • The Guidance is unlawful because the USDA premised it on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County. Bostock expressly disclaimed application to “other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination”—like Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act—and expressly did not “prejudge any such questions.” 

 

  • The Guidance imposes new- and unlawful- regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. This will inevitably result in regulatory chaos that threatens essential nutritional services to some of the most vulnerable citizens."

 

The letter was signed by attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

 


June 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate. * * * A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)

Ben Landress, One Of The Founders Of CBL & Associates, Dies At 94

Ben S. Landress, one of the founders of the Chattanooga-based mall firm CBL& Asociates, has died at 94. Mr. Landress was one of the “Associates” that founded CBL in 1978 and his career with CBL and the Lebovitz family long preceded the formation of CBL. Before there were malls, there were theaters. He began working in the Lebovitz-owned theaters in downtown Chattanooga as ... (click for more)

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Open Letter To Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy

When I arrived in Chattanooga my first thoughts about the city were how beautiful the mountains and the river are and my second thought was how lawless it seemed here. It seemed like a giant frat party of rednecks and gangstas. At first I put the lawlessness feeling down to the fact that we moved from the Washington, D.C. area which probably has the highest count of law enforcement ... (click for more)

"Nothing Really Bothers Her" - CFC's Rocio Carrizales Calm Under Pressure

In a game often defined by pace and lightning-quick moments, Rocio “Chiyo” Carrizales plays at her own speed. Despite playing the crucial last-line-of-defense role at center back, she never seems to be hurried as she makes tackles or clears balls away from the final third. But even though she enjoyed a successful five-year career at Dalton State and is now a starter for Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)


