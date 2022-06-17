Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally sign into law the Truth in Sentencing bill in front of local law enforcement, judges, district attorney and a group of family of the victims of crime in the Hamilton County Courthouse Friday morning

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton came to the Hamilton County Courthouse, Friday morning to do a ceremonial signing of the Truth in Sentencing Act that was passed this last term in the Tennessee Legislature. Going into effect on July 1, defendants will have to serve 100 percent of their sentence for nine offense and 85 percent for several others.



Speaker Sexton said they are proud of this bill which will put Tennessee as the leader in a "hard on crime" position.



"How many crimes would not have happened or how many victims would there not have been if we had passed this bill before," said Speaker Sexton. He continued by saying that criminals always want to plead out in State Court instead of federal because Federal has always been tougher on violent crime. "But in 14 Days, we (Tennessee) will be the toughest state in the nation," continued Speaker Sexton.



Lt. Gov. McNally said, "Law enforcement in Tennessee has always been vanilla, but this law will stop the revolving door of justice in Tennessee and make us the front runner of all the other states." Lt. Gov McNally said this bill comes with the support of all of law enforcement, district attorneys and judges, "and most importantly the victims and their families."



Speaker Sexton added, "We are giving law enforcement and the judiciary all the tools they need to do their job."



The "100 percent" offenses are attempted first degree murder, second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide resulting from the driver's intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.

The bill goes on to add "85 percent" offenses are aggravated assault involving the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault involving strangulation or attempted strangulation, aggravated assault that results in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse involving strangulation or attempted strangulation, voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide in circumstances other than the driver's intoxication, reckless homicide, aggravated kidnapping, involuntary labor servitude, trafficking persons for forced labor or services, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated arson.



Two key components to fight drug trafficking included in the bill are possessing or using a firearm or antique firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance where the instant offense is classified as a Class A, B or C felony and the person has two or more prior convictions for the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance classified as a Class A, B or C felony prior to or at the time of committing the instant offense.