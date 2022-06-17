 Friday, June 17, 2022 80.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

Friday, June 17, 2022

  • Speaker Cameron Sexton

  • Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally sign into law the Truth in Sentencing bill in front of local law enforcement, judges, district attorney and a group of family of the victims of crime in the Hamilton County Courthouse Friday morning

  • Lt. Gov Randy McNally


Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton came to the Hamilton County Courthouse, Friday morning to do a ceremonial signing of the Truth in Sentencing Act that was passed this last term in the Tennessee Legislature. Going into effect on July 1, defendants will have to serve 100 percent of their sentence for nine offense and 85 percent for several others.

Speaker Sexton said they are proud of this bill which will put Tennessee as the leader in a "hard on crime" position.

"How many crimes would not have happened or how many victims would there not have been if we had passed this bill before," said Speaker Sexton. He continued by saying that criminals always want to plead out in State Court instead of federal because Federal has always been tougher on violent crime. "But in 14 Days, we (Tennessee) will be the toughest state in the nation," continued Speaker Sexton.

Lt. Gov. McNally said, "Law enforcement in Tennessee has always been vanilla, but this law will stop the revolving door of justice in Tennessee and make us the front runner of all the other states." Lt. Gov McNally said this bill comes with the support of all of law enforcement, district attorneys and judges, "and most importantly the victims and their families."

Speaker Sexton added, "We are giving law enforcement and the judiciary all the tools they need to do their job."

The "100 percent" offenses are attempted first degree murder, second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide resulting from the driver's intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.

The bill goes on to add "85 percent" offenses are aggravated assault involving the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault involving strangulation or attempted strangulation, aggravated assault that results in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse involving strangulation or attempted strangulation, voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide in circumstances other than the driver's intoxication, reckless homicide, aggravated kidnapping,  involuntary labor servitude, trafficking persons for forced labor or services, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated arson. 

Two key components to fight drug trafficking included in the bill are possessing or using a firearm or antique firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance where the instant offense is classified as a Class A, B or C felony and the person has two or more prior convictions for the manufacture, delivery or sale of a controlled substance classified as a Class A, B or C felony prior to or at the time of committing the instant offense.


June 17, 2022

McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19

June 17, 2022

Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

June 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Doing Yardwork Finds Handgun; Man Carrying Gun On Street Is Doing Cosplay For Resident Evil


Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected ... (click for more)

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton came to the Hamilton County Courthouse, Friday morning to do a ceremonial signing of the Truth ... (click for more)

Police were called to Talley Road where a man found a gun while he was weed-eating his yard. He said he was doing yard work and found a black handgun near the road close to his driveway. He took ... (click for more)



Breaking News

McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19

Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week. Work during these later hours will avoid residential areas if possible, officials said. All Construction projects are weather ... (click for more)

Ceremonial Signing Of Truth In Sentencing Act Takes Place At Courthouse

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton came to the Hamilton County Courthouse, Friday morning to do a ceremonial signing of the Truth in Sentencing Act that was passed this last term in the Tennessee Legislature. Going into effect on July 1, defendants will have to serve 100 percent of their sentence for nine offense and 85 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors