Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BOZZA, RICKY LEE

1063 EAST VIEW CIRCL GEORGETOWN, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BROOKS, RICHARD ALLMAN

2701 ASBURY PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

1112 N.

HAWTHORNE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BYRD, TATYANA T302 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCHAVES, MORELIA JADE10965 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK820 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFITTEN, RICHARD JOE1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGREEN, KENNETH WILLIAM751 RUNYAN DR. APT 407 CHATTANOOGA, 374051211Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS5927 FORT SOMTER DR HARRISON, 37434Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, THOMAS ADAM423 HOUSTON VLY RD ROCKY FACE, 30032Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WIHENRY, THOMAS WRIGHT109 ST CLAIR DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROINHILTON, ADISON RENEE7224 RIVER RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDHODGES, RODRICKOUS JUROSKI205 DELLWOOD PL APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYIVAKHOV, VALERIY127 LEDFORD LN MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, CATHERINE ANNE365 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF SCH IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, JERRY L1714 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSLOFTY, ALEX THOMAS466 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATHIS, LEKESHA MARIE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLOUD, CHRISTOPHER BRENT2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374082333Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSES, ARIC K3005 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMULLINS, JEREMY SHAWN278 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD JASPER, 373477208Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGNEWBY, LISA EDWIN3021 DOGWOOD VALLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 307557903Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA142 RAINBOW DR ROSSVILLE, 307416143Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDOVERBAY, TAYLOR MARIE3674 MEADOWWOOD DRIVE MURFEESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ2106 EAST 13TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWROGERS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL130 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00ROUSE, ROMAN LACHLAN2634 SWEET BAY CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTARVER, COREY4628 JOE LEWIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTTIPPS, MYLES HUNTER6431 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBURGLARYWILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA9210 LAWFORD WAY APT 306 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOKELY, GABRIELLE JOYCE715 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA