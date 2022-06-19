Police Blotter: Music From Speaker In Pickup Bed Vibrates Woman's House Windows; Woman Says Company Attempted To Scam Her After Posting Her Resume On Indeed.com

A woman on 15th Avenue told police that a pickup with a speaker in the bed of the truck has been driving by her house several times playing loud music. She said it was so loud it was vibrating her windows. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything.

A man at Schnitzer Southeast at 100 Workman Road told police he is a supervisor there and just discovered the window had been broken out in his Jeep. He said he last saw it when he left it parked there around 5 a.m., and another employee told him she didn’t notice any damage on it when she got there around 8 a.m. He said it's the passenger side rear window in the hard top. No estimates yet.

An employee at the Bright School, 1950 McDade Lane, told police that there were 12 illegal credit card transactions on the school's bank card with Pinnacle Bank totaling $73,510.74. She said these transactions were apparently done through Tik Tok online. She said the bank card was locked up at the time of the transactions. She said they have since shredded the card and the bank has locked the account. Police received an email from the woman which includes the transactions. A credit card fraud report was initiated and forwarded to an investigator.

Police were dispatched to locate a possible stolen vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma (GA tag) that was in the parking lot at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. A picture of the vehicle and tag were sent to the officer via email. The officer located the vehicle; however, the tag given by the recovery company was not the correct tag displayed on the vehicle, which was a GA tag, and not stolen.



An employee reported that a tool shed at the Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave., was broken into and items were stolen.

Police responded to 2600 Asbury Park on report of a stolen vehicle recovery. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback (TN tag), was stolen from Collegedale earlier that morning and was being tracked by a GPS to the Asbury Park location. Police located the vehicle locked and abandoned in the area and notified Collegedale Police Department. The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene and took possession of the vehicle. No NIC # was assigned due to the quick recovery. Originally it was reported that the vehicle was stolen by a black male wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants.

Police responded to a suspicious person call at the Lake Hill Church at 4519 Oakhill Road. The caller with the church said there was a suspicious homeless man hanging out around the church.

Upon arrival police located the suspicious man, who identified himself. Police checked and found the man was not wanted for any outstanding warrants. The man said he was homeless and that he would leave the area. He left without further incident.

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police that he and his girlfriend of 12 years broke up several months prior. He said she has been calling him from a restricted number and she showed up at his home yesterday morning unannounced. He told police that as for now, he just wanted to have it documented. Police called the ex-girlfriend, who said that she just wanted some closure and that it will not happen again. As for now, that is the end of it.

Police were called to a residence on Friar Road where a person directed an officer to the side of their house where a black purse was located. The purse had been ransacked and items were pulled out from it. The purse was soaked from rain. Inside, police found a paper copy license for a man, as well as various letters addressed to the same man. Police observed multiple misc. items and did not locate any form of currency inside the purse. Police replaced the items into the purse and transported it to Property Division for safekeeping. Police were unable to find any contact information for the man.

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police that two weeks ago she posted her resume on Indeed.com and applied for work with "Flenn Cappelli." She said she later received a call telling her she could earn $3,000 a month. She said the caller told her that they do not need any information on her other than what is on her resume. She said that the caller told her that she would be picking up checks from people as her job. She said they did not need her authorization to work or anything else. She said this seemed rather suspicious to her and she wanted to made a police report. She said she has not given them any information or sent them any money. Police recommended that she also report this to Indeed.com. The woman later called to say a check for $1,987.14 was sent to her in the mail that she was not expecting. She said the check was a part of the scam she previously reported and wished to make a police report to document that she did not cash it. The woman gave the check as evidence to police and wished for it to be destroyed.