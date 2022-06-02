City Of Chattanooga Dedicates The Heritage House Arts And Civic Center To Late Councilman Don Eaves

 Thursday, June 2, 2022 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


The City of Chattanooga on Wednesday renamed the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center in honor of late City Councilman Don Eaves, who passed away on Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 91.

The city renamed the facility the Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center as a way to pay tribute to Mr. Eaves’ "service, commitment and vision for East Brainerd as a place where residents can enjoy nature’s beauty."

Mr. Eaves served on the City Council for 12 years, both as chairman and councilman representing East Brainerd.
Under his leadership, in 2000 the City Council voted to purchase 21 acres of land for a park in East Brainerd, which included a vacant home that could be used for community events and meetings. The land and home became what is now Heritage Park and the Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center.

“During his life, Councilman Don Eaves tirelessly championed the creation of Heritage House and Heritage Park, and naming it in his honor is a small token of our city’s gratitude for his service and his vision,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Chattanooga’s outdoor resources are its greatest competitive advantage, and it’s thanks to visionaries like Don Eaves, who had the foresight to invest in outdoor spaces, that our city is rightly celebrated for its quality of life.”

During the dedication ceremony, Mayor Kelly unveiled a brass plaque installed at the front door of the Center that includes an image of Eaves, as well as a message of gratitude from both the mayor and Council Chairman Darrin Ledford. The city also installed a new crossbar at the front entrance sign. 

“Councilman Don Eaves never gave up on preserving this land for the residents of East Brainerd to enjoy, and it’s thanks to his perseverance and hard work over the years that today we are able to honor him in a way that reflects his commitment to this community,” said Mr. Ledford. “Don Eaves exemplified the vision and commitment that created the Chattanooga we love, and I know if he were here he would be proud that we are working hard to carry on his legacy.”

The Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center is operated by the Department of Community Development and hosts free public arts events during the week, bringing together local residents in the spirit of community. The facility is often rented to members of the community to hold events in the evenings and on weekends.

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Dog Left In Hot Car; Woman Has Pants On After All

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

66-Year-Old Community Pool In Need Of Lifeguards To Remain Fully Operational


An officer responded to 201 Market St., in the parking lot just north of Thai Smile and south of Aquarium Way, where a dog was left in a vehicle. The officer found the black Honda Civic with ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is in search of five to 10 more certified lifeguards for the summer season. According to the American Lifeguard Association, nearly half of the nation’s ... (click for more)



Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Andrew Abbott Gets Big Win For Lookouts On 23rd Birthday

Pitching – or lack of – has been a topic of discussion for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent days as they battle to compete in the AA South’s North division. They entered Wednesday night’s game against division-leading Rocket City in third place and a three-game losing streak, but they got good pitching and a little timely hitting to break that streak with an impressive 6-2 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Hoping For More Drew Gilbert Heroics

Tennessee fans will have ample reason to flock to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday for the start of the NCAA baseball tournament. And maybe, just maybe, Drew Gilbert again will give them some incentive to linger. The public address announcer had to plead with UT’s faithful to depart last season after the Vols center fielder created riveting theatre with one swing, erasing ... (click for more)


