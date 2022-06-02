Alabama Man Charged In Shooting At Tent City On E. 11th Street

A Talladega, Ala., man has been charged in an April 9 shooting at the former Tent City at 730 E. 11th St. that was recently cleared by the city.

Brandon Seth Gamble, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Gamble's former girlfriend said she had taken up with another man at the Tent City. She said they had been together for several months. She said Gamble showed up on April 8 at the homeless camp telling her she needed to come with him.

She said she as well as the new boyfriend told Gamble to leave. They said Gamble returned to their tent the next day armed with a handgun. He first pointed it at her, then aimed it at the boyfriend's head while pulling the trigger. However, the gun did not go off.

They said Gamble then took the safety off and pulled the trigger again. This time the victim was shot in the lower right leg.

Gamble then fled the scene.

He was picked up by authorities on Tuesday.